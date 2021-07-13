OGDEN — Because of COVID-19 restrictions, maybe only one family member of a slain Ogden grocery store owner will be allowed to attend the accused shooter's preliminary hearing in person next month.
A prosecutor said Tuesday immediate family members of Satnam Singh, 65, who was shot to death in his store Feb. 28, want to be there in person Aug. 19-20 for the 15-year-old suspect's preliminary hearing. That proceeding will determine whether the suspect will be tried as an adult.
During a video pretrial hearing Tuesday in 2nd District Juvenile Court, Judge Debra Jensen said officials are supposed to limit pretrial hearings to 12 people, in keeping with the Utah court system's social distancing requirements.
Jensen told attorneys she is working on a decorum order for the in-person preliminary hearing. Both sides want an in-person hearing because of video proceedings' limitations with displaying evidence exhibits and the clarity of witness testimony.
Since the pandemic began, the court system has held most hearings on its Webex system. Judges have begun to schedule live hearings since the controls recently were relaxed from the red to the yellow phase, but options remain sparse.
Jensen said she intends to limit live attendance to a small group including prosecutors, defense attorneys, the teenager and his parents, a probation officer and witnesses rotating into the courtroom one at a time.
The teenager's attorney, Ron Nichols, said he would like to have his legal assistant attend as well and Jensen said she could accommodate that.
Nicholas Caine, a deputy Weber County attorney prosecuting the case, said under state law crime victims "have an absolute right to be there in the courtroom." He said prosecutors want their victim witness coordinator and three of Singh's family to be able to attend.
"If we have a legal assistant in the courtroom," Caine said, referring to Nichols' request, the victim's relatives surely should be allowed.
Jensen said Singh's relatives and others, such as news reporters, will be allowed to observe the hearing via Webex. "We may not have all the victims in the courtroom," the judge said. "We may have one in. We have very strict guidelines."
Jensen added, "I understand they have a loss here, don't get me wrong."
Attorneys also invoked the exclusionary rule, a court provision that says witnesses cannot be present to hear other witnesses' testimony. But Caine said victims enjoy an exception from the exclusionary rule.
The judge also asked whether anyone objected to a media pool photographer being in the courtroom during the preliminary hearing. Photos of juvenile suspects are prohibited, but a photographer may be allowed to take some photos, such as those of witnesses, attorneys and the judge, depending on Jensen's final decorum order.
Nichols said he was concerned also about "even the (defendant's) voice being recorded. We would prefer they not be in the courtroom," he said.
The judge said she would finalize the decorum rules before the preliminary hearing.
According to charging documents, the 15-year-old allegedly shot at Singh four times with a handgun, hitting him twice, during the late-night robbery at Super Grocery.
During a police interview, according to the arrest affidavit, the teen said he allegedly planned the robbery “because he did not have as much cash as he wanted.” The teen acknowledged having smoked THC the day before the robbery “but that he stopped smoking so he could be sober for the robbery,” the affidavit said.
The teen is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies. He has been held at the Weber Valley Detention Center since his arrest a few days after the shooting.
The Standard-Examiner generally does not disclose the names of juvenile crime suspects unless they have been certified to stand trial in adult court.