FARMINGTON — A woman forged documents to fake a cancer diagnosis, be admitted to a cancer hospital and obtain narcotic medications, police and prosecutors say.
Investigators found that Charlene Jensen, 45, had been altering her own medical charts in the University of Utah Farmington clinic's computer system, according to a Farmington Police Department probable cause statement.
The Davis County Attorney's Office on Thursday filed 10 third-degree felony forgery charges against Jensen. She was booked into the Davis County Jail and released Thursday night after posting $10,000 bail.
Jensen, who was a medical assistant at the clinic, forged blood work orders in a cancer doctor's name, the document said. She then used the results to convince her primary care physician to prescribe her Dilaudid, a painkiller.
Police said the oncologist told them he had never seen or treated Jensen and he never ordered lab work or other procedures.
Her primary doctor told investigators he did not confirm the cancer diagnosis with the oncologist before prescribing the drug.
"He stated that he treated her and prescribed her narcotics that he otherwise would not have, based upon his belief that she had endometrial cancer, per her self-provided medical history," the police statement said.
The alleged scheme unraveled May 23 after Jensen arrived at the University of Utah Hospital with "sepsis and cancer related pain." She said she had a history of endometrial cancer and an immune deficiency.
She was then admitted to the Huntsman Cancer Institute intensive care unit for treatment for septic shock, according to the records.
But a physician's assistant became suspicious and contacted her doctor, who said he had not confirmed her cancer diagnosis. The physician's assistant confronted her and she said she had been injecting herself with saline solution to make her family believe she had cancer.
Jensen admitted a narcotic addiction and agreed to a detox program, but she refused treatment after she was released from Huntsman, the police document said.
Upon further investigation, police said they found that Jensen had submitted 21 forged doctor's notes as part of her court probation following a 2016 case in which she entered a plea in abeyance on forgery and identity fraud charges.
Those notes explained phony medical treatments and related narcotic use for cancer pain, the police document said.
Investigators determined insurance companies paid out $37,000 to cover treatments and medications resulting from alleged forgeries.
No initial court appearance has been scheduled. Jensen did not have an attorney of record as of Friday afternoon.