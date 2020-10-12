PARK VALLEY — Sheriff's deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a $7,000 range bull in western Box Elder County.
The ranchers, of Park Valley, found the animal dead Sept. 30 on the east side of Ingram Pass near the road, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.
The bull was last seen alive Sept. 24, the ranchers told deputies.
The Utah State University Diagnostic Lab in Logan performed a necropsy, but the cause of death could not be determined, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone who has information about the bull's death is asked to call sheriff's detective Sgt. Steve Eddington at 453-734-3874.
If the death was human-caused, a $4,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a criminal conviction in the case.
The owners, the Utah Department of Agriculture, the Utah Cattlemen's Association and the Utah Farm Bureau are offering the reward.
Under Utah law, wanton destruction of livestock worth more than $5,000 is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to one to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.