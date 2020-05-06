FARMINGTON — A Clinton man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to beating, binding and torturing a girlfriend he accused of infidelity.
Second District Court Judge David Hamilton sentenced Robert Jay VanVliet, 38, to 6 years to life in prison on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping.
In the April 23 sentencing, Hamilton gave VanVliet credit for jail time served since the June 4, 2019, incident and ordered him to seek substance abuse and domestic violence treatment at the prison.
The victim’s approximately seven-hour ordeal began at about 1 a.m. after the two had been arguing and VanVliet “was not getting his version of the truth” from the woman about alleged infidelity, according to court records.
VanVliet grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into a closet and choked her with a belt and necktie to the point of unconsciousness, a police probable cause statement said.
He repeatedly hit her with his fists and kicked her as she lay on the closet floor, the records said.
Three hours later, VanVliet took the woman outside into a trailer parked on the property and bound her to a chair using rope and zip ties.
He gagged her with a wadded plastic bag, struck her on the head with a helmet and used a lighter to burn the tip of her finger while continuing to interrogate her, according to records.
During the time in the trailer, VanVliet also continued to punch the woman and threaten to kill her and a 2-year-old child he had brought into the trailer with them, the records said.
VanVliet released her at about 8 a.m. and went to work. The woman said nothing to anyone until about noon, when she told VanVliet’s father, who lived on the upstairs floor of the home, that she was having trouble breathing, and an ambulance was called.
In a deal with prosecutors, VanVliet pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge March 3 in return for the dismissal of third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.
Court documents said the couple had two children together and both had other children from previous relationships.