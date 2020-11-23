FARMINGTON — A trial has been scheduled for a man accused of shooting to death a Layton teenager in a fight over a large bag of marijuana.
Second District Judge David J. Williams on Friday ruled that Davis County prosecutors had presented evidence sufficient to send Michael Jameel Hines, 29, to stand trial on a charge of first-degree felony murder.
Hines is set for trial Jan. 12, although the date likely will be postponed because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Police said in an arrest affidavit that Hines allegedly shot Kannon Beesley, 18, late the night of March 12.
The victim's mother said Beesley woke her up saying his friend's acquaintance had shot him.
Beesley died early the next day at a Layton hospital of at least one shot to the chest, police said.
Prosecutors presented evidence in a preliminary hearing Friday including testimony by Beesley's mother, autopsy photos, and video interviews of Hines and another man who was present at the shooting.
Jeremiah L. Wright, 19, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree felony obstruction of justice in the case.
Police said they learned Wright was a friend of Beesley's. They said he initially gave evasive answers when they questioned him about the shooting.
Wright finally admitted he was at Beesley's home, an arrest affidavit said.
He said he owed Beesley money and went to his home to pay him, accompanied by Hines.
Wright told police Beesley was showing them a large bag of marijuana when Hines grabbed the bag.
The two fought over the bag, Wright said, and Hines allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Beesley in the chest.
Layton police said they tracked Hines to North Salt Lake and a SWAT team arrested him.
According to police, Hines first denied any involvement then admitted he was in the Layton home.
Hines told officers he and Wright had planned to pay Beesley, then rob him of the money and the marijuana. Hines alleged Wright shot Beesley.
Police said there is no evidence to implicate Wright as the one who pulled the trigger.
In addition to the murder charge, Hines is accused of third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree felony obstructing justice.
He remains held without bail at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
There is no record of criminal charges being filed against Wright.