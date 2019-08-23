OGDEN — The Weber County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that a former detective that was assigned to handle complaints made by Lauren McCluskey prior to her murder is now employed by the sheriff's office.
The department said in a Facebook post that they made the decision to hire Kayla Dallof as a sworn officer in recent months.
Dallof was the focus of a recent article by the Salt Lake Tribune, who reported that the former detective with the University of Utah Police and now-deputy opened a case based on McCluskey's complaints, but little else happened. Soon after, McCluskey was shot and killed by Melvin Rowland.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said they stand behind their decision in hiring Dallof, saying she has "excelled" at the department since her hiring.
"... we look forward to seeing her to continue her success in her career here at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office," the post read.
The department said they hired Dallof after a "thorough and complete background investigation," and added that the background check process "involves many aspects and a thorough review of all employment history, Utah Peace Officer Standard and Training records as well as all criminal and financial history."
When reached by phone, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said he was unable to comment further on the matter and referred to the press release posted on Facebook.
Though it is not immidately clear when Dallof started at the sheriff's office, a Facebook post from July 8 featured a photo of Dallof being sworn in by Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon as a member of the department's enforcement division.
Dallof began her employment with Weber County on May 31, according to the county's human resources department.
McCluskey was shot and killed on Oct. 22, 2018 in Salt Lake City, days after she ended her relationship with Rowland after discovering he was a registered sex offender and had lied about his age and criminal background. Rowland died by suicide in the hours following McCluskey's murder.
According to the Tribune report, Dallof opened a case after McCluskey told her about her fear of Rowland, but the detective did little else. While Dallof was taking planned time off, McCluskey was murdered. Dallof was told not to handle future cases with similar disregard, but months later she failed to investigate a case involving a 17-year-old's complaints who had been threatened by a male student at the university.
Dallof was terminated from the department for the repeated lack of urgency, according to the Tribune report. News broke in March of Dallof's departure from the university.