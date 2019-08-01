Race: North Salt Lake City Council
Occupation: School Trust Specialist, Utah State Board of Education
Age: 47
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: www.facebook.com/NatalieGordonNSL/
What are your reasons for running?
I am a 20 year resident of North Salt Lake, have previously served on the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Trails committee and am currently serving on the planning commission. This is an important time in the development of our city and we need knowledgeable, collaborative council members who can fight for our residents and businesses and keep our community strong and beautiful. My strengths and abilities will benefit our city and residents as we work together for winning outcomes.
Key issues facing your city?
- Development
- Amenities
- Community and Economic Development