PLEASANT VIEW — Among the strikeouts, doubles, shutouts pitched and home runs hit, there was a certain characteristic about Weber High senior Brooke Merrill that would stand out to WHS softball coach Melinda Wade.
“I’d be down on third base and every time she’d look down at me she’d give me this head nod like, ‘oh yeah, you got it,’” Wade said. “I loved seeing the head nod. It told me this girl is super confident and super prepared to get in there and get the job done.”
Confidence played a big part in fueling Merrill’s season, where she logged standout numbers in both pitching and hitting, helping lead the Warriors to an appearance in the final four of the 6A state tournament and their best season their 2012 state title run.
In the pitcher’s circle, Merrill threw 146 2/3 innings and allowed 45 earned runs, or a 2.15 ERA, with a lopsided 178-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. At the plate, Merrill hit .418 with 31 RBIs, six doubles and five home runs.
Merrill is the 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Softball Most Valuable Player.
Merrill has been Weber’s main pitcher and one of the team’s better hitters since she was a freshman, but things aligned in 2021 in a way that paved the way for a great season.
“I think a lot of difference this year is I had more confidence in our coaching, more confidence in our team, there wasn’t any drama at all. It was a good atmosphere,” Merrill said. “Definitely had a good defense behind me; it helps keep the stress lower and makes it so I have confidence and can do better.”
Wade felt Merrill was prepared every single game, a necessity particularly in 2021 with a Region 1 schedule that provided difficult matchups each week, and with COVID-19 still hanging over the season. One thing that helped Merrill, according to Wade, was an ability to compartmentalize things during the games — to not let her pitching affect her offense, and vice versa.
“She could go out and have a great game in the circle and just, you know, have an average day at bat which, I guess, didn’t happen very often. She didn’t let a strikeout or anything ... she didn’t let it affect her,” Wade said.
Merrill highlighted a game March 31 against Fremont as one that stuck out from the season because Weber won that game 10-0 in five innings, Merrill allowed five hits in the pitcher’s circle against a potent offensive team, and she batted 3 for 4 with a home run. It firmly put the Warriors in the conversation for the Region 1 championship.
Though Weber finished second in the region behind a resurgent Clearfield team, the Warriors got the better of the Falcons both times they met at the 6A state tournament — this after Weber found out that a handful of its starters were being held out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Plenty of tears were shed at practice and, after a brief chat with Merrill and senior Teylor Torgerson, Wade sent Merrill to get the team ready for practice. What Merrill said to the team, she doesn’t remember.
“That was hard, but it was good. We did come together that day at practice we worked on defense a lot. It felt like a really long practice honestly, but it was a good one,” Merrill said.
She felt it gave the younger players — some freshmen had to start in the state tournament — some confidence, but Wade didn’t see the confidence take full effect until the Warriors were actually in the game agains the Falcons.
“We go into Clearfield and (Merrill has) held them to one run — and Clearfield’s an excellent offensive team and we were down 1-0 — she still came to fight and the rest of us were a little back on our heels, but once we saw we really have a chance at this, she went in and did her job then the rest of us thought we have a chance, let’s step it up a little bit,” Wade said.
Ultimately, Weber beat Clearfield twice at the state tournament but lost to eventual champion Riverton twice. Both Merrill and Wade were happy with the outcome given the circumstances of losing key seniors on such short notice.
“I was just so impressed with how she led us through that; tough for anyone to lead through, let alone a teenager,” Wade said.
Softball started as a family affair for Merrill, though not specifically for her at first.
“Cyd Clark, when she was playing at Weber State, my older sister and my dad were playing catch in the front yard and (Clark) said, ‘Hey there’s a camp going on, you should come to the camp,’” Merrill said of how things got started in softball. “There was no one to coach (my sister’s) rec ball team so (my dad) started coaching, then he coached my team because why not.”
Merrill plans to play softball at College of Southern Idaho and softball has been her only sport for several years, she said. Merrill loves how fun the game is, how challenging it is, how motivating it is and how much she’s grown through it.
From starting as a freshman at Weber, Merrill eventually improved enough where Wade said Merrill had a green light to swing at any pitch, any time. It was justified particularly when Merrill would hit a home run almost to the soccer field.
“But I think the biggest thing with Brooke, yes she’s a fantastic athlete, but more than that she’s just a good teammate. I wish she could stay four more years,” Wade said.