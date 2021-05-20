LAYTON — Thursday had the most fans come to watch a Layton High baseball game in quite some time, both a factor of COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 campaign as well as how good the Lancers have been this year.
It also probably brought the most nerves and tension to an LHS game this year, but the Region 1 champions weathered an early rattle to their cage and beat rival Davis 6-2 in the first game of a best-of-three, 6A “super regional” playoff series where the winner advances to next week’s “championship bracket” at Utah Valley University.
Layton pitcher Cam Day was once again in command, pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts against six hits and one earned run allowed.
Day also hit a fifth-inning solo homer that further energized a Lancers dugout that was still riding a high from taking control of the game two innings earlier.
“It’s a state playoff game, it’s at our park, this is what’s going to happen. Every game matters now, there’s no do-overs,” LHS coach Robert Ferneau said.
Davis’ Kade Montgomery reached first on a dropped third strike, bringing in Mike Wendt to score and giving the Darts a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Layton rallied in the third inning when Jackson Hoffman beat a throw to first base on a ground ball with two outs. Everyone was distracted enough for Cameron Hancock to score from third and level the game.
Later, the home plate umpire called a balk on Davis pitcher Wendt that moved runners to second and third.
Davis coach Josh Godfrey intentionally walked Day, leading to Jake Godfrey slicing a two-run, ground-rule double to right field for a 3-1 Layton advantage.
“Getting those little hits and starting that momentum, carrying it over, the good hits we had to move players, get them in scoring position — I think that was the biggest thing,” Day said.
After an up-and-down second inning that included a rare wild pitch, Day settled down, started blowing past Davis hitters with his fastball and getting them to swing at pitches in the dirt and off the plate.
“It was a little shaky. I was off on my pitches, not throwing for a strike very well, battled in there and got a few strikeouts in key moments. That’s all that matters,” Day said.
Day helped himself in the fifth inning with a solo home run to left center field, making the score 5-1. Bryce Greenhalgh roped a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Brad Greenhalgh, making it 6-1.
Davis’ Nate Barker hit a two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh, but the Darts couldn’t get any closer.
Though the Lancers are up 1-0 in the series, Friday’s second game (and perhaps third game) are going to be high-wire acts.
Layton has typically struggled in the second games of region series this year; Davis earned a series split against the Lancers in the regular season before beating them in the first game of the Region 1 tournament.
The Darts are also playing well at the right time, having come into the series winners of four of their six prior games.