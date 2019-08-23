MORGAN — The Morgan Trojans have played eight quarters of football in 2019. They haven't allowed any points on defense after following up last week's 51-0 win at Grand County with a 46-0 win over Ogden at home Friday night, or 97-0 combined.
Along with the zero points, they have allowed 10 yards of offense. In two games. Ten.
It's hard to figure out which statistic is more impressive: that the defense caused 16 Ogden plays to go for negative yardage, or the fact that Morgan quarterback Carter Thackeray completed 22 of 29 passes for 306 yards and six touchdowns.
Most of those passes were short slants and out routes that receivers Jack Cameron and Coy Spens turned into big gains.
Three of Thackeray's TD passes went to Spens, who had 103 receiving yards. The first was an 11-yard touchdown three minutes into the game to compete a six-play, 58-yard drive.
"Our coaches give us a good rundown of what's going to happen, like the safety's sliding over, and we execute the game plan really well. I think that's what's happened these first two games," Spens said.
The Trojans got to the Ogden 1-yard line their next drive before Tigers lineman Karson Payne sacked Thackeray on third down to force a field goal by Sloan Calder.
Ogden's best chance to get on the scoreboard was early in the second quarter when Ammon Bergeson blindsided Thackeray and forced a fumble that the Tigers recovered at the Morgan 14-yard line trailing 10-0. They tried a field goal, it went wide and Morgan cruised from there.
Spens caught his second TD with 6:26 left in the half, a 22-yarder. Cameron caught touchdown passes of 40 yards and two yards for a 32-0 halftime lead as he finished with 101 receiving yards.
Spens caught a 15-yard scoring pass to make it 39-0 and Jay Carrigan caught Thackeray's sixth TD pass in the fourth quarter. Many of those were from short routes that, again, receivers turned into huge gains.
The Trojans' defense allowed 28 yards of offense by Ogden, who put up a better showing than Grand's minus-18 yards last week.
"They have an attitude of no one's going to move the ball on us and no one's going to score on us. I've been proud of them," Morgan head coach Kovi Christiansen said of the defense.
Though Ogden had an early 2-0 advantage in the turnover battle, Morgan picked off two passes and recovered a fumble in the second half to add to the defense's lockdown evening.
No matter what the Tigers tried, there was a maroon-clad linebacker or defensive lineman bringing somebody down to the ground very quickly.
"I think that's where the game started and ended for the most part is (Morgan's) ability to control the line of scrimmage," Ogden head coach Erik Thompson said. "I feel we've got as good of skill kids as anyone in the state, unfortunately we just couldn't get them the ball."
Ogden's struggles on offense were only compounded once quarterback Jaice Holt left the game early in the first half under concussion protocol. He didn't return to the game.
Isaiah Ortiz came in as the backup and completed eight passes for 83 yards while facing pressure every play. He'll play next week at Milford if Holt is unable.
PARTICIPATION NUMBERS
The game also underscored an argument that Ogden and Ben Lomond High administrators and coaches frequently make in regards to the UHSAA's biennial realignment process: athletic participation numbers.
Ogden, a 4A classification school, had 54 players on its sideline. The school's enrollment is around 1,200 kids.
Morgan, a 3A classification school, had 46 players dressed. Its enrollment is significantly smaller than Ogden's, somewhere in the 800s.
Many of the Trojans' sports teams are at or near the top of their respective regions and the 3A classification. Ogden struggles in 4A for many sports.
If athletic participation numbers were ever to be considered, that would come with its own set of questions and concerns. It's all theoretical at this point, but it was brought up in the latest round of realignment meetings.