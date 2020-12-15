BOUNTIFUL — Davis High boys basketball squashed Bountiful 21-5 in a decisive second quarter to set up a 73-55 road win Tuesday night.
Colby Sims shot a blistering 7 of 10 from the 3-point line, scoring 25 points to lead a Davis (3-2) team that assisted 20 of 26 field goals. Rex Sunderland added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Henry Ihrig pitched in 10 points and four assists.
Rob Whaley totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Bountiful (1-5). Austin Cooper and Devin Simon each scored 14 points.
ROY 53, SKYLINE 39
ROY — Roy won the fourth quarter 20-8 to put away Skyline in a home win.
Mason Thueson scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Roy (2-2). Kobe Schriver added 14 points and Easton Bitton chipped in 12.
WEBER 55, BOX ELDER 49
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber led 42-29 after three quarters, then held off a Box Elder come-back bid for a season-opening win.
Cannon DeVries led all scorers with 19 points for Weber (1-0). Ryker Chatelain added nine.
Jarom Watson led Box Elder (0-4) with 16 points, including 10 in the final frame. Jackson McKee and Reggie Greer each added 12 points.
BINGHAM 72, FREMONT 46
SOUTH JORDAN — Fremont trailed 35-19 at the half and was outscored 21-9 in the third quarter in a road loss at Bingham (3-2).
Dakota Argyle led Fremont (0-4) with 17 points on three 3-pointers. Hunter Hansen added 14 points.
SKYRIDGE 68, FREMONT 36
LEHI — Fremont was outscored 20-8 in the second quarter to trail 34-16 going into halftime in a Monday loss at Skyridge.
Dakota Argyle led Fremont (0-3) with eight points. David Calvert netted seven points. Braden Flinders and Christian Blanch each scored six.
CYPRUS 77, BEN LOMOND 66
MAGNA — Ben Lomond trailed 38-26 going into the break in a road loss Monday at Cyprus.
Kekoa Beard led Ben Lomond (1-5) with 15 points. Lavall Stephens scored 12 points while Anthony Davis and Ryan Alvarez each added 10.
BONNEVILLE 36, CLEARFIELD 24
CLEARFIELD — A 22-11 halftime lead was enough for Bonneville to stave off Clearfield in a low-scoring affair.
Carson Jones led Bonneville (4-1) with 19 points. Chance Redd pitched in eight points.
Brad Maisey scored seven points, and Dawson Hittle and Taggart Purser eached scored six for Clearfield (0-3).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Kearns 77, Syracuse 52
Alta 73, Farmington 66
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREMONT 64, PLEASANT GROVE 44
PLEASANT GROVE — Fremont outscored Pleasant Grove 22-1 in the first quarter in a big road win.
Timea Gardner led Fremont (4-0) with 16 points. Emma Calvert and Averee Porter each scored 12 points.
ROY 49, CYPRUS 44
MAGNA — Roy outscored Cyprus (1-4) 24-19 after halftime in a road win.
Loryn Brimhall led Roy (4-1) with 13 points. Saige Nielsen and Kennley Bradley each scored nine.
WEBER 43, HUNTER 32
WEST VALLEY CITY — Weber outscored Hunter 21-11 in the fourth quarter to secure a road win.
Analyn Capener, Katelynn Butler and Gwen Cheney each scored eight points for Weber (3-1).
BOUNTIFUL 58, HIGHLAND 49
SALT LAKE CITY — Bountiful was tied with Highland 40-40 after three quarters, then won the final frame 18-9 to grab a road win.
Lizzy McConkie led Bountiful (2-1) with 16 points while Jordyn Harvey added 13.
BEAR RIVER 45, STANSBURY 40
STANSBURY PARK — Bear River led 35-23 after three quarters, then held off a Stansbury (1-3) charge in the final frame for a road win.
Olyvia Taylor led Bear River (2-4) with 20 points. Jenna Lacroix added 10 points.
BOX ELDER 57, GREEN CANYON 50
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder outscored Green Canyon 39-24 after halftime to remove the Wolves (4-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Tegan Mecham paced Box Elder (3-1) with 19 points, making five 3-pointers and shooting 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kamryn Peterson and Kaitlyn Wight each scored 11 points, with Peterson hitting three treys.
SOUTH SEVIER 47, MORGAN 34
MONROE — Morgan fell behind 17-9 after the first quarter and could not fight back in a loss at South Sevier.
Alex Trussell led Morgan (3-2) with 20 points, three steals and two blocks. Alyvia Jaffa hauled in four rebounds and dished three assists.
CANCELED
Syracuse at Riverton: Power outage
Utah Military at Ben Lomond: COVID-19