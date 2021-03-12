OGDEN — Trenton Harris and Garren Gooda combined to pitch a shutout as Ben Lomond High baseball took a 6-0 win over Granger on Friday.
Harris pitched four innings with four strikeouts and Gooda threw the final three frames, allowing one hit with three strikeouts for the Scots (1-1).
Brady Walling batted 2 for 3 with a double, a stolen base and three RBIs. Ryder Wilcox went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen bag.
FARMINGTON 5, COTTONWOOD 4
FARMINGTON — Farmington took the lead with three runs in the fifth inning in a win over Cottonwood (1-2).
Tucker Wall hit 2 for 3 with a double and scored two runs from the leadoff spot for Farmington (2-1). Johnny Mortensen drove in two and Mason Cook hit a double.
Landon Tanner pitched five innings for the win, striking out eight while allowing one earned run and four hits.
MORGAN 9, DELTA 0
DELTA — Gage Adams and Ty Birkeland combined for a three-hit shutout as Morgan beat Delta.
Adams allowed two hits with three strikeouts over three innings, Birkeland fanned six batters while allowing one hit in four frames for the Trojans (2-0).
Birkeland also hit 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs. Ryder Lish batted 2 for 3, and Porter Hales and Gage Adams each hit 2 for 4.
JORDAN 11, FREMONT 5
PLAIN CITY — Fremont cut the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning, only to see Jordan (2-0) plate five in the seventh.
Jackson Skidmore batted 3 for 4 to pace Fremont (0-1). Calvin Morrow went 2 for 2 with a double and two walks. Gavin Douglas hit a two-run double and Bridger Clontz added a double. Bodee Goins took the loss, pitching two relief innings.
SKYLINE 4, SYRACUSE 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Skyline scored two runs in the sixth inning to hand Syracuse a loss.
Kyler Stromberg tripled and Jake Moore each drove in one run for Syracuse (1-1).
HUNTER 6, ROY 4
ROY — Roy allowed four runs in the fifth inning in a home loss to Hunter (1-1).
Ethan Herrick went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Roy (0-2). Ryder Williams hit a double while Mason Thueson and Connor Munoz drove in the Royal runs.
Justin Miller took the loss for Roy, giving up five earned runs, six hits and striking out eight.
MAPLE MOUNTAIN 11, BOX ELDER 3
ST. GEORGE — Maple Mountain scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and beat Box Elder in a five-inning contest in St. George.
Alex Griffin batted 3 for 3 with a double, Ethan Tingey drove in two runs and Parker Buchanan went 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Bees (0-2). Buchanan pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs.
BEAR RIVER 12, PAYSON 0
ST. GEORGE — Easton Lish hit 2 for 3 with four RBIs and scored twice as Bear River started the Dixie Sunshine Classic with a win over Payson (0-2) late Thursday.
Garrison Marble, Ashton Harrow, Marcus Callister and Jarett Giles each collected two hits for Bear River (1-0). Marble doubled, Harrow drove in four and Callister had two RBIs.
Harrow earned the win on the mound, tossing four innings and allowing one hit while striking out 10 and walking one.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Woods Cross 10, Kearns 0
SOFTBALL
LAYTON 7, FARMINGTON 6
LAYTON — Kaitlyn Roberts hit a walk-off base hit to give Layton a tight win over Farmington.
Roberts hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs at the plate. Leah Knight had two base hits plus a stolen base, and Haedyn Ellington pitched a complete game with two earned runs on eight hits allowed.
Layton (1-0) led 6-1 before the Phoenix tied the game in the sixth.
Elle Mortensen batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Farmington (1-1).
BOUNTIFUL 10, DAVIS 1
KAYSVILLE — Bountiful scored three runs in the third inning and four in the sixth on the way to a win at Davis.
Amy Black went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Bountiful (1-0). Shambre Maestas, Livi Arona and Athena Tongaonevai each tallied two hits, with Maestas doubling and driving in three. Annie Salazar pitched a complete game for the win, giving up five hits and striking out five.
Alix Thaxton led Davis (0-2), going 2 for 3 with a triple. Ellie Anderson drove in the lone Dart run with a triple. Ellie Black took the loss, giving up six hits and three earned runs over four innings.
HERRIMAN 9, CLEARFIELD 5
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield gave up five runs in the third inning in a loss at Herriman (1-0).
Jayci Finch went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for Clearfield (1-1). Ely Salazar and Rachael Brown had two hits. Brown and Hailee Smith each hit doubles.
Finch pitched a complete game in the loss, giving up eight hits and zero earned runs while striking out eight.
The Falcons committed seven errors.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Bear River 4, Lehi 1
BOYS SOCCER
OGDEN 3, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Josh Whelan kept a clean sheet as Ogden led 3-0 at halftime and grabbed a region win over Ben Lomond (1-1, 0-1 Region 10).
Rick Duran scored a brace for Ogden (2-0, 2-0). Jace Oliverson netted once. Eric Estrada assisted all three goals.
WEBER 2, DAVIS 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored one goal in each half to beat Davis (1-1-1, 0-1 Region 1) in each team’s Region 1 opener.
Jake Youngberg scored in the first half for Weber (2-0, 1-0), assisted by Preston Larson, and Colby Lee scored midway through the second half. Stockton Short kept the clean sheet for Weber.
SYRACUSE 1, RIDGELINE 0
SYRACUSE — Tracen Jacobs scored in the first half on a Devin Bailey assist and Hayden Poll kept the clean sheet as Syracuse (2-0) beat Ridgeline.
CLEARFIELD 4, BOUNTIFUL 3
BOUNTIFUL — Joel Washburn scored a brace to lead Clearfield to a win at Bountiful.
Justin Day and Boston Lamano also netted for Clearfield (2-0). Joseph Kennelly tallied two assists and Bode Washburn added one.
Javier Moreno, Payton Paxton and Dallin Burgin scored for Bountiful (1-2). Jamarcus Calder and Carter Christiansen assisted.
FARMINGTON 4, SNOW CANYON 2
FARMINGTON — Cam Bingham netted a hat trick and Farmington scored twice in each half in a win over Snow Canyon (0-1).
Chandler Gunn added a goal and an assist for Farmington (1-0). Abe Ashby and Braydon Gipson each tallied one assist.
BOX ELDER 3, BEAR RIVER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Reggie Greer netted a brace as Box Elder blanked Bear River (0-2).
Daxton Allen also scored for Box Elder (2-1) while Keaton Lamb kept the clean sheet.
WENDOVER 5, UTAH MILITARY 3
RIVERDALE — Utah Military Academy was outscored 3-1 after halftime in a region-opening loss to Wendover (1-0, 1-0 2A North).
Freddy Alonzo, Dylan Uboldi and Brett Jackson each netted once for UMA (0-1, 0-1).
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Mountain Ridge 1, Fremont 0 (2OT)
Morgan 10, San Juan 0