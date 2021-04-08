LAYTON — Cam Day pitched a six-inning perfect game, striking out nine to power Layton High baseball to a 10-0 win over Davis (4-7, 0-3 Region 1) on Thursday.
Austin Tidwell scored to trigger the run rule when Bryce Greenhalgh reached on an error. Tidwell batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Layton (9-2, 3-0). Day drove in two runs.
WEBER 11, ROY 10
PLEASANT VIEW — Tate Thomas batted 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Weber past Roy.
Luke Erickson went 2 for 4 with a home run and drove in two for Weber (10-3, 2-1 Region 1). Carson Berensen hit a solo homer and Xandon Hancock hit a triple.
Bode Larson gave up eight hits and four earned runs while striking out six in five innings pitched.
Zak Johnson went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for Roy (1-10, 0-3). Teyo Gil hit a two-run homer. Sean Walker batted 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two.
FREMONT 8, CLEARFIELD 4
CLEARFIELD — Fremont led 5-2 after five innings, then plated three insurance runs in the sixth in a win at Clearfield.
Mason Memmott hit a two-run triple and Gavin Douglas struck out seven in a complete game pitched for Fremont (5-6, 3-0 Region 1). Jackson Skidmore was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and hit a sacrifice fly for two RBIs.
Jackson Yamashita batted 3 for 4 with two doubles for Clearfield (5-6, 0-3). Cambell Hardy went 2 for 4 with a double.
NORTHRIDGE 11, SYRACUSE 10
SYRACUSE — Northridge scored five runs in the third inning and five more in the fifth in a win at Syracuse.
Jace Olsen went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for the Knights (6-4, 3-0 Region 1). Jed Hadley and Samuel Burchell each batted 2 for 4 and drove in one. Kobe McRoberts allowed four earned runs and struck out six batters over four innings.
Dawson Raymond batted 3 for 4 and drove in three for Syracuse (3-8, 1-2). Kyler Stromberg went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
BOX ELDER 4, LOGAN 3
BRIGHAM CITY — Parker Buchanan scored on a two-base error and Box Elder scored all four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Logan via walk-off.
Carson Lancaster batted 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Box Elder (2-7). Buchanan had two hits and Sean Baker pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief.
BEAR RIVER 17, BONNEVILLE 0
GARLAND — Ashton Harrow batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs to pace Bear River (7-6) in a five-inning win. Easton Lish went 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored. Hunter Harrow hit an RBI triple.
Garrison Marble and Hunter Smoot each hit an RBI double. Taden Marble pitched four innings, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts.
Tyler Story and Kole Story had the two hits for Bonneville (1-5).
SOFTBALL
CLEARFIELD 13, NORTHRIDGE 0
CLEARFIELD —Jayci Finch batted 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, and pitched a complete game one-hitter with five strikeouts for Clearfield (8-1, 5-0 Region 1) in a run-rule win.
Rachael Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three while Kaycee Valencia hit a two-run double.
Kayla Schaaf had the only hit for Northridge (2-6, 0-5).
SYRACUSE 19, DAVIS 3
KAYSVILLE — Syracuse scored 16 runs in the final two innings to win its first region game.
Megan Poll batted 4 for 5 and Rachel Godfrey went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for Syracuse (2-4, 1-4 Region 1).
Kenlie Cowdin and Kealani Fonus each hit a two-run double while Brielle Milius hit an RBI double. Abby Sims pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and hit 2 for 5 with five RBIs.
Keli Scadden batted 2 for 3 for Davis (1-7, 0-5). Ellie Anderson hit an RBI double.
MORGAN 13, PROVIDENCE HALL 2
HERRIMAN — Morgan led 5-1 after three innings, then plated seven runners in the fourth in a five-inning win at Providence Hall.
Haylee Pickrell batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Morgan (7-6, 2-2 Region 13). Viana Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in three. Tess Polad and Taylor Hardman each had two hits. Briley Mikesell batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs and pitched a complete game.
This story will be updated with more results.