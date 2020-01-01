FARMINGTON — Ryan Marks played quarterback on the Viewmont High junior varsity team his sophomore year of high school.
That was the position he'd played frequently in little league football.
A whirlwind and two years later, Marks, a senior at Farmington High, will play in Thursday's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida, considered the top high school football All-Star game in America.
He'll do it as a punter.
"It's crazy, life just takes you on its boat that it wants you to be on," Marks told the Standard-Examiner on Wednesday.
The story goes that his coaches lined up players to see who could kick a ball the farthest because the team needed a kicker.
Marks in his words, "kind of toe-poked it," the ball went decently far and then, well, now he's one of the best punters in Utah and maybe the whole country.
He's the only player from the state of Utah playing the UA All-America Game, which will be televised at 4 p.m. MST Thursday on ESPN2.
Marks flew to Orlando on Dec. 28 and the days there have been packed with practices and team activities.
"It’s been amazing, it’s a definitely a look at what college is going to be like, schedule-wise and the kind of players we got," Marks said.
Punting for Farmington High in the 2019 season, Marks averaged 38.4 yards per punt and 11 of his 34 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, with a long of 58 yards.
Marks went 6 of 8 on field goals (one of his misses was a 55-yarder at Syracuse that barely came up short) and 31 of 35 on extra points.
"I was super happy to be at Farmington and be a part of that kind of legacy that me and my teammates got to leave there for future Farmington Phoenix. I'm just excited to represent Utah and represent Farmington at this game," Marks said.
According to rankings by Kohl's Kicking, which markets its kicking camps as "the single biggest stage" for specialists seeking to play college football, Marks is the No. 7 punter nationally in the class of 2020.
For context, the No. 13-ranked kicker in the Kohl's 2020 rankings is committed to UCLA, the No. 10-ranked kicker is committed to Missouri and four of the top six are committed to Power 5 schools.
Virtually every specialist at the All-America Game — punters, kickers, long snappers — is committed to a Power Five school.
Marks, who has a preferred walk-on offer from Utah State, plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after high school.
It's deterred some colleges from offering him scholarships, but Marks says that football will work itself out once he returns from the mission.
"I was kind of expecting it, it was kind of something I knew was going to happen," Marks said. "It kind of leaves a little chip on the shoulder with proving that I'm supposed to be here."
Last summer, Marks got invited to a Kohl's camp in Milwaukee. In that camp, Kohl's runs a competition where two winners earn spots at the All-America Game.
Marks didn't start to take punting and kicking seriously until the summer between his junior and senior years, but punted well enough at the camp to earn a spot.