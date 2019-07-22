Two of the Pioneer League's top home run and RBI hitters struck early in swings that proved to be important for the Ogden Raptors on Monday night.
A day after the Raptors saw their 12-game win streak end, Andy Pages and Sam McWilliams each homered and the Ogden bullpen stifled Grand Junction to open a three-game series with a 6-5 win at Lindquist Field.
It looked as if Ogden's high-powered offense would be back to hitting on all cylinders in the first inning when Pages and McWilliams homered in consecutive at-bats. Marco Hernandez then tripled in Sauryn Lao and the Raptors held a 3-0 lead out of the gate.
Pages leads the league in RBIs with 32 and McWilliams is fourth with 26.
But that was the biggest offensive push of the night and Ogden (28-7) spent the rest of the game fighting off the Rockies (19-16).
Lao drove in a run in the third. In the fourth, Jeremy Arocho scored on a steal of third and a subsequent throwing error, and Jimmy Titus drove in Andrew Shaps on a sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead.
Grand Junction finally got to Ogden starter Antonio Hernandez in the top of the fifth, knocking him out after Reese Berberet hit a solo homer and Christian Koss doubled in Eddy Diaz to make it 6-4.
But Ricardo Hernandez, Jeff Belge, Nick Robertson and Reza Aleaziz combined to give up only two hits in the final 4 1/3 innings in relief of Antonio Hernandez.
One of those hits was a solo homer from Colin Simpson in the sixth to make it 6-5.
That made it close but Robertson and Aleaziz slammed the door. Robertson, making his Ogden debut after a brief stint in the Arizona League, struck out swinging all three batters he faced in the eighth inning. This year's seventh-round draft pick has thrown 6 1/3 professional innings, giving up two hits, striking out 10 and walking zero.
Aleaziz needed 11 pitches to retire the side in the ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season.
Ogden has won 23 of its last 26 games. The homestand continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
HR RACE HEATS UP
At the time Pages and McWilliams hit their home runs, that gave each 10 on the season and pulled them to within one of league-leader Jeremiah Jackson of Orem. But within the hour, Jackson homered again to reach 12 on the year.
FLAMETHROWER PROMOTED
Ogden's best bullpen arm, Melvin Jimenez, was promoted to high-A Rancho Cucamonga (California) Monday. He won five games as a relief pitcher, carrying a 2.25 ERA, a .119 average against and an absurd 43 strikeouts to six walks in 20 innings with the Raptors.
ATTENDANCE RACE
A crowd of 3,530 fans saw the Raptors win Monday. That brings Ogden's average attendance to 3,670 per game in 17 home games. The team has won the Pioneer League's attendance race for 22 straight seasons but currently trails the new Rocky Mountain Vibes. Colorado Springs, which previously hosted a triple-A team, is averaging 3,830 fans per game.