The Ogden Raptors have had a good run of form lately. Maybe having an off day Sunday was one of those things that inadvertently interrupts a good thing.
Their road trip to Colorado started Tuesday in 97-degree Grand Junction with a dud, a 4-1 loss to the GJ Rockies in which the Raptors managed just one run from six hits and six walks.
Ogden didn't get a hit until the third inning. By then, GJ led 3-0. Ogden hit 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.
Grand Junction pitchers eventually struck out 14 Raptors batters, compounding a frustrating night for the Pioneer League's top offense both at the plate and on the base paths.
Kevin Malisheski struck out seven in five innings of work for Ogden, but allowed four earned runs on five hits. The first three runs came off a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run bomb in the second.
An RBI double in the third made it 4-0 for GJ. Brandon Lewis put the Raptors on the board in the fifth with an RBI single.
For as frustrating a night as it was offensively for Ogden, the bullpen completely silenced Grand Junction the final three innings.
Mitchell Tyranski pitched 1 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball with two strikeouts. Edward Cuello followed suit with 1 2/3 innings and three strikeouts against just one hit allowed.
Cuello threw 13 pitches. Twelve were for strikes. Ogden falls to 33-8 overall and 2-1 in the second half.
The series with GJ continues with two more games Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a four-game set in Colorado Springs against the Rocky Mountain Vibes this weekend.