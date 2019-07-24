OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors' march through the Pioneer League picked up its pace Wednesday night thanks to starting pitcher Jeronimo Castro.
Castro threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out 10 batters, and the Raptors cruised to a 3-1 win in front of a thronging crowd of 5,329 fans in a quick 2 hour, 14 minute Pioneer Day contest at Lindquist Field.
Castro, Edward Cuello, Mark Mixon and Hunter Speer combined for a two-hitter, striking out 13 to bring Ogden to 30-7.
That ties a Pioneer League record for most wins in a first half. Thursday's game at Orem is the final game of the half and Ogden goes for 31, which would tie the league record for most wins in any half (Orem, 2009).
Anderson Amarista was nearly as good for Grand Junction (19-18), giving up only four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The problem was how those hits occurred.
After eight Raptors were retired in order to start the game, Brandon Wulff, hitting .098 entering the contest, blasted a solo homer to right-center for a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth, Sauryn Lao drew a two-out walk and Ogden left fielder Jon Littell cashed in, hitting a hard liner just a few feet over the left field wall for a home run and a 3-0 advantage.
Ogden had only four hits, all of them for extra bases. Wulff tripled with two outs in the fifth and Brandon Lewis hit a leadoff double in the sixth; both were stranded.
Grand Junction's biggest threat came in the fourth when Castro walked two to start the inning. But Yolki Peña whiffed a bunt attempt for a strikeout and Christian Koss got hung out to dry between second and third base, eventually being tagged out at third.
Koss led off the ninth inning with a solo homer to blow the shutout before Speer retired three straight, helped by defensive plays from Lao and Ryan Ward.
MALISHESKI NAMED PITCHER OF WEEK
Raptors starter Kevin Malisheski was named Pioneer League pitcher of the week for July 15-21. The 21-year-old from Illinois threw six scoreless innings July 17 in a start at Missoula that eventually resulted in Ogden clinching the first-half title.
For the season, Malisheski has compiled a 4-2 record with a 2.75 ERA in seven starts. He has struck out 38 batters and walked nine in 36 innings pitched.