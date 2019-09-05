OGDEN — The Ogden Raptors continued their historic season Thursday by defeating the Orem Owlz 3-2 in their regular-season home finale at Lindquist Field.
The win clinched the Pioneer League South Division's second-half title for Ogden (53-21, 22-14), which had already won the first half with a historic 31-7 record. The Raptors also set a new team attendance mark for the season.
Ogden took a 2-1 lead in the seventh when Andrew Shaps doubled, then scored on an Orem throwing error.
Orem (29-45, 16-20) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the eighth and tied the game when Caleb Scires singled to make it 2-2.
Jose Verrier followed by lining out hard to Zac Ching at shortstop, who doubled the runner off second base to end Orem's threat.
Ogden infielder Eddys Leonard led off the bottom of the eighth by crushing a 431-foot home run to left, which proved to be the winning run.
Raptors starter Alfredo Tavarez took a no-hitter into the fourth inning before Trent Deveaux hit a solo homer. Tavarez threw five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing two hits.
The two teams finish the regular season with two games in Orem on Friday and Saturday. One win for the Raptors ties the team for the most single-season wins in Pioneer League history. Two wins would put Ogden alone at the top.
Ogden opens the playoffs Sunday at Grand Junction before playing at home Monday in a best-of-three series.
NEW ATTENDANCE RECORD
A crowd of 3,185 fans attended Thursday's game, taking Ogden's final season total to 146,201. That sets a new team record for total attendance in one season, breaking the 2009 mark of 146,068. Even if the number had fallen short, it still would've been the best-attended Raptors season in 10 years.