OGDEN — Wednesday's Pioneer League bout at Lindquist Field was a study in opposites through three innings.
Grand Junction couldn't be stopped at the plate and Ogden couldn't find a hit. The resulting cushion was enough to propel the visiting Rockies to an 8-5 win over the league-leading Raptors.
In the same three innings Rockies (32-33, 13-14) starter Anderson Amarista was no-hitting the Raptors (48-18, 17-11), Grand Junction was beating up Ogden starter Juan Morillo for seven hits.
Julio Carreras singled on the first pitch of the game, stole second and scored on a Christian Koss single, putting GJ up 1-0 in the first.
After a leadoff triple from Brenton Doyle and a single from Bladimir Restituyo, Jack Yalowitz hit a two-out double to put the Rockies up 3-0 after two innings.
In the third, Ezequiel Tovar led off with a double but was caught stealing third. Grand Junction still found a way to score when Koss reached base on a Zac Ching error and scored on a Jimmy Titus error to make it 4-0.
Things appeared to be turning around when pitcher Franklin De La Paz made his Ogden debut and put the Rockies down in order to start the fourth. In the bottom half, Jorbit Vivas doubled and scored on a Ching single and Ching later scored on a single from Aldrich De Jongh, making it 4-2.
But it didn't last long. The Rockies got to De La Paz in the fifth when Colin Simpson hit his 17th homer of the year, a two-run shot to help GJ make it 7-2.
Jimmy Titus hit a solo homer in the fifth for Ogden to make it 7-3.
Ogden picked up a pair late when Ryan Ward led off the eighth with a double and scored on a groundout. With two outs, De Jongh singled and scored when newcomer Imanol Vargas doubled to centerfield in his first Raptors at-bat, making it 8-5.
The two teams play Thursday and Friday to finish their series.