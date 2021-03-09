The 2020-21 Big Sky men's basketball season developed into a three-team race with Eastern Washington, Southern Utah and Weber State all laying claim to ways they are the best in the league.
When the regular-season ended, SUU claimed a league title by a half-game in a slate full of inconsistencies, imbalance and COVID-19 frustrations.
Perhaps at no time in what is now the sixth season under the neutral-site tournament format is the knockout event needed to determine who is best in the Big Sky and who should dance in the NCAA Tournament. SUU split with Weber and EWU, and WSU and Eastern did not play each other.
Here's a rundown of where each teams stands.
11. IDAHO (1-20)
TeamRankings.com chances: 8.51% to win a game, 0% to win it all
NET Ranking: 344
Pomeroy Ranking: 353
Why they could win it: The Vandals probably can't. Defeating Montana State to stop a 0-19 start shows Idaho can maybe win a game, but 1-20 teams don't put together four wins in four days to win tournaments. Especially ones that — while the Vandals did lose to NAU and Idaho State in overtime, and only by five to SUU — ultimately were outscored by an average of 15.72 points per game in conference play.
Strengths/Weaknesses: Idaho doesn't really do anything particularly well, so it's all a weakness except an above-average 73% team free-throw percentage.
10. NORTHERN ARIZONA (5-15)
TeamRankings: 27.7% chance to win a game, 0.07% to win it all
NET Ranking: 331
Pomeroy Ranking: 335
Why they could win it: Cam Shelton led the Big Sky in scoring and is dynamic when he gets going. You always need a guy who can take over if you want a chance to win it. NAU lost to SUU by five, but also lost the next time by 30 and lost by an average of 28 points in two losses to Weber. So everything would have to go exactly right.
Strengths/Weaknesses: NAU takes care of the ball offensively and shoots the 3 at a decent clip. But they shoot poorly from the free-throw line and the Lumberjacks' defense is a revolving door on all areas of the floor.
9. SACRAMENTO STATE (8-11)
TeamRankings: 47.7% chance to win a game, 1.72% chance to win it all
NET Ranking: 252
Pomeroy Ranking: 258
Why they could win it: There's a grittiness to most Brian Katz teams that always makes Sac State a hard out at the tournament and an opponent most teams don't want to face. That usually stems from the defensive end, which has suffered with no rim protector this year. But senior forward Ethan Esposito is a tough guard with a high motor, draws tons of fouls and can lift the Hornets by getting his squad to the line if he's not putting in buckets himself.
Strengths/Weaknesses: Sac State takes care of the ball a a high rate with the 16th lowest turnover rate in the country and the lowest blocked-shot percentage nationally on their own shots. They don't shoot the 3 a ton but perhaps should, they're top-50 in percentage. But defensively, the Hornets just don't typically defend in a way that creates missed shots.
8. NORTHERN COLORADO (10-10)
TeamRankings: 52.3% to win a game, 2.26% to win it all
NET Ranking: 266
Pomeroy Ranking: 250
Why they could win it: Bodie Hume is the it-guy for the Bears. The 6-foot-7 forward can hit 3s, rebound and is bouncy enough to make plays on both ends. Between that and some team defense ratings, UNCo can be a threat. The Bears are one of three teams to get a win against Eastern Washington, after all.
Strengths/Weaknesses: UNCo isn't great offensively and they play fairly slow, but they're top-50 nationally in both 3-point percentage and 3-point rate. In other words, they shoot the 3 well and they cast it up a lot. If you can get hot, that's a way to win. On the other side, the Bears are No. 1 nationally in limiting opponent 3-point attempts and No. 2 in limiting assisted field goals, while having the 13th-best 3-point percentage defense. But they don't create turnovers and do send opponents to the line too often.
7. PORTLAND STATE (9-12)
TeamRankings: 72.3% to win a game, 1.72% to win it all
NET Ranking: 254
Pomeroy Ranking: 248
Why they could win it: PSU has the athletes who can make plays, so if players like James Scott or Elijah Hardy get going, the Vikings are tough.
Strengths/Weaknesses: As always, the Vikings can defend. They pressure and press, and disrupt what teams like to do. They're a top-25 turnover creating team and are OK enough at suppressing opponents' field goal shooting. And they hit the offensive boards hard, but this year they have to because PSU is otherwise almost incompetent offensively: 29.9% 3-point shooting against Division I opponents, 44.6% from 2 and 66.1% from the foul line, all sub-300 nationally.
6. MONTANA (13-12)
TeamRankings: 31.6% to get to semis, 6.1% to win it all
NET Ranking: 209
Pomeroy Ranking: 191
Why they could win it: Despite some major attrition, Montana has good players with one of the best coaches in the West. If big man Kyle Owens could play a full tournament like he did in Montana's win over Weber State, for example, the Griz could make it happen.
Strengths/Weaknesses: Montana's biggest strength is it's 53rd best at getting to the line and seventh nationally (80.2%) at free throws when they get there. And they shoot the 3 well, if not often. But due to losing upperclassmen transfers during the season to departures, Montana is so incredibly young. In the main rotation, only Cameron Parker and Mack Anderson are juniors and UM has no seniors, with three sophomores and three freshmen. Senior big man Michael Steadman left the team immediately after the series with Weber State.
5. MONTANA STATE (11-9)
TeamRankings: 55.2% to get to semis, 5.1% to win it all
NET Ranking: 235
Pomeroy Ranking: 237
Why they could win it: Three seniors and a junior in the starting lineup, led by senior guards Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu. Adamu took a big leap offensively from last season and those two can get it done on both ends.
Strengths/Weaknesses: Only eight players in the country draw more fouls than Jubrile Belo does and only four get to the free-throw line more. But they put opponents on the line about as much as they get to the line and don't defend the 3 particularly well, which hurts when the Bobcats don't get a lot of points from the 3-point line themselves.
4. IDAHO STATE (13-10)
TeamRankings: 44.8% to get to semis, 3.1% to win it all
NET Ranking: 269
Pomeroy Ranking: 269
Why they could win it: The Bengals make every game a grind under coach Ryan Looney. Don't plan on shooting a ton of 3s or getting clean offensive flow to create easy, assisted buckets. Tarik Cool can get buckets, and Malik Porter is a terror on the offensive glass. With five wins over non-DI teams, ISU felt like a pretender until they won a game at Eastern Washington last week.
Strengths/Weaknesses: Points are earned against ISU, both by defensive field goal percentages and because ISU uses all of the clock on offense to put a premium on every possession. But the Bengals are terribly careless with the ball offensively and don't shoot it particularly well from any of the spots where points come.
3. WEBER STATE (17-5)
TeamRankings: 68% to reach semis, 22.9% to win it all
NET Ranking: 102
Pomeroy Ranking: 125
Why they could win it: For more than a month, WSU has rated as the top team in the NCAA's NET ranking, and finished with a league best plus-11.2 average point differential in conference play. WSU can score from all areas and it can come from any of a handful of players, led by Isiah Brown who can create with the ball in his hands and finish at the rim. As evidenced by the TeamRankings probabilities on this list, the numbers say WSU, EWU and SUU have the best chance to win the tournament.
Strengths/Weaknesses: The Wildcats are one of the best shooting teams in the country, including a 5th-best mark on 2-pointers and 20th best at the free-throw line against Division I teams. The only thing WSU doesn't do well offensively is rebound, and that's by choice. Even in the last three outings when WSU didn't score at nearly the clip it's used to from the 3-point line, they scored the ball enough to win. WSU is somewhat susceptible to losing by the opponent's 3-ball and doesn't typically cause a ton of turnovers. As we saw in a loss to Montana, if a team gets rolling, WSU may not have the tools to completely stop it.
2. EASTERN WASHINGTON (13-7)
TeamRankings: 83% to get to semis, 33.7% to win it all
NET Ranking: 122
Pomeroy Ranking: 122
Why they could win it: Eastern Washington is so skilled and experienced, the Eagles benched senior and preseason MVP Jacob Davison midway through the season and still ripped off a nine-game win streak. Davison then started on senior night after EWU lost at home to ISU and led the Eagles with 18 points in a win. In the post, league MVP Tanner Groves can score, defend, rebound, and generally brings a high level of energy that is characteristic of the team.
Strengths/Weaknesses: Eastern can bury you offensively if they find the angle, shooting the ball well in all facets and making opponents keep up. They're experienced and balanced. EWU doesn't generally create lots of turnovers, which seems to be a choice in exchange for making shooters earn their buckets on contested shots.
1. SOUTHERN UTAH (19-3)
TeamRankings: 71.3% to get to semis, 23.4% to win it all
NET Ranking: 119
Pomeroy Ranking: 139
Why they could win it: SUU can get downhill on you offensively and, when John Knight III and Tevian Jones are playing well, it's hard to stop the Thunderbirds. They've proven an ability to get hot enough to tear up opponents and get three wins.
Strengths/Weaknesses: The only thing SUU doesn't do well offensively is shoot the 3, but everything else is fine-tuned. Guards and bigs can score from most areas and the T-Birds rebound the offensive glass really well. It's hard to stop SUU from scoring. Defensively, SUU allows really high shooting percentages and doesn't create turnovers, so they rely on outscoring teams. They did in a game at Eastern, winning 99-94. But if the lightning gets bottled up, like it did in Ogden, a 91-67 loss isn't out of the question.