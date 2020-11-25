OGDEN — A backdrop of purple seats largely covered by white signs to enforce social distancing, and a drone of fake crowd noise filtering from the loudspeakers served as a stark reminder of a sports world trying to move forward amidst a flailing attempt to push back the coronavirus pandemic.
But a ball was tipped, and Weber State men's basketball returned to action.
Isiah Brown scored a smooth 26 points in his Weber State debut and the Wildcats pushed past a sloppy first segment to defeat Adams State 88-60 on Wednesday at the Dee Events Center.
No general spectators were allowed inside the arena, though a smattering of about 25 family members of players were in attendance and well-spaced.
What they saw was a frantic opening 10 minutes in which WSU turned the ball over nine times and led just 16-13 over the Division II foe from Colorado. But Brown helped guide the Wildcats out of the fog.
After drawing three trips to the free-throw line, Brown nailed a 3-pointer, hit a stop-and-pop jumper and scored on a baseline drive over the final nine minutes of the half, scoring 13 points in a 20-7 run that put WSU up 36-20 at the half.
"He's a very calming influence for our team. He's a very even-keeled guy, you can't get him shook," head coach Randy Rahe said about Brown. "He did a good job tonight."
Brown said the night was just an opportunity to play a real opponent and start cementing the process of coming together as a new team, and that his role is trying to give the team what it needs in each moment.
"They were making a little run and I felt like I had an opportunity to give us a little momentum, maybe get a couple baskets and get us going a little bit. That's really all it is," Brown said.
Brown characterized the first 10 minutes as "just trying to go too fast" and trying to force tougher plays that were necessary.
"We settled in ... I think we kind of expected that a little bit, to be a little sloppy, but we'll continue to get more efficient as time goes on," he said.
It wasn't quite elementary from there after a spurt of turnovers helped the visiting Grizzlies cut it to 40-33 in the opening minutes of the second half.
After a timeout, junior guard Zahir Porter knocked down a 3-pointer and a pair of free-throws, sophomore Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored a pair of buckets, senior Michal Kozak connected from deep and freshman Dillon Jones converted a layup on a no-look pass from Brown — and WSU suddenly led by 18 and went on to the win.
"When you've got nine new guys, you really don't know them yet ... you can splinter and guys can start complaining," Rahe said. "We've been harping on that so much in the fall, about playing for your teammates and giving yourself up for your team ... they went out and stuck together and we made our push."
It was a few minutes later when junior guard Tavian Percy, a transfer from New Mexico, injured his right foot while landing after a floater attempt. Rahe said after the game that they suspect Percy broke something in the foot and he's likely to miss the season.
"I'm sick to my stomach because of that," Rahe said. "He trusted us to transfer here, he had other options. He's been working really hard and getting better. I want to throw up, to be honest with you."
Brown shot 3 of 6 from deep for his team-high 26 points, adding four assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes. Only two of 17 turnovers were his.
Senior big man Cody Carlson, recently ruled eligible to play after his transfer into the program, scored 13 points in 20 minutes. With senior Dontay Bassett recovering from a knee scope, Carlson got the start. He scored the game's first five points, including a putback dunk from a Brown miss.
Kozak scored 10 points, Porter added eight and all 11 available scholarship players saw time on the floor. David Nzekwesi led the team with seven rebounds and Jones added six rebounds and three steals. The Wildcats shot 10 of 24 from deep and 28 of 32 from the free-throw line.
The Wildcats travel to St. George on Saturday to play Dixie State in the Trailblazers' first game as a Division I program.