OGDEN — Athletes returned to Weber State on Monday nearly three months after facilities were locked down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Access to team training and weightlifting facilities for all WSU athletes is now available for voluntary workouts after athletes were screened last week.
“We implemented the screening process phase of the plan this past week with success and now we are excited to have our student-athletes back on campus to begin voluntary workouts,” athletic director Tim Crompton said in a statement. “Our athletic training staff, team physician, coaches, and internal staff collaborated over the past eight weeks and developed a well thought out plan. And a special thanks to our university administration, COVID-19 task force and in particular to our Director of Public Safety.”
Spring sports competition was halted March 12 and all team activity was shut down March 17. Three items paved the way for Monday’s reopening: the Big Sky decided May 11 to permit schools to resume activities independently of other conference members; the NCAA approved the return to team facilities starting June 1; and Weber State University moved to a phase of coronavirus response that allowed for campus buildings to reopen.
Protocols WSU is using to manage the reopening of facilities include physical exams for all athletes, testing for COVID-19, smaller workout groups, daily assessment of athletes, continuous sanitization of all equipment, and the continued closure of locker rooms.
HUMPHERYS TO WALK ON
Utah prep high school guard Hunter Humpherys announced on Twitter that he will walk on to Weber State men’s basketball for the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot guard averaged 8.5 points and 6.7 assists per game as a senior for Alta High School, according to statistics compiled by the Deseret News.
Humpherys will be the second walk-on for the Wildcats. According to an updated online roster, forward Mitch Brizee will return as a redshirt freshman for his second season as a walk on.
WSU recently completed its 2020 signing class which brought in nine new scholarship players, including six Division I transfers. The Wildcats will field a roster with five seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and one freshman.