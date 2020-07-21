Students in the Box Elder School District will have four-hour school days for the first two weeks of the 2020-21 school year as part of the district's school reopening plan released Monday.
The plan, approved unanimously by the BESD school board July 15, echoes virtually every other district's plan in the state: more cleaning, hand sanitizer in classrooms, no congregating, physical distancing, encouraging parents to keep sick kids at home, staggered lunch times, an online schooling option and staggered release times for elementary schools.
While some districts, including the Ogden School District, have left school day scheduling mostly up to the individual schools, BESD's two weeks of shortened days — for kids, not staff — appears to be unique for Northern Utah.
The reasoning, according to district superintendent Steve Carlsen, is multifaceted.
"We hope we can break the students in slowly on masks. This will allow our custodians time to deep clean every afternoon. This will allow teachers to work on their online curriculum to have it ready in case they have to go to online for some reason," Carlsen wrote in an email message to the Standard-Examiner.
Another reason is because a lot of the school district's buildings don't have air conditioning, so combining heat with masks seemed like a tough thing to ask, he said.
Band and choir classes will be held with physical distancing.
Choir will be held outside, in common areas or in auditoriums, since studies have shown singing is an activity that particularly spreads COVID-19 particles.
Elementary schools won't have after-school clubs, but secondary and intermediate schools can have clubs/athletics as long as they can maintain physical distancing.
Dual-language immersion programs in the district will be in-person only. The district has four DLI programs total at Willard (Spanish), Garland (Spanish), Lake View (Spanish) and Foothill Elementary (Chinese).
The district has an online schooling option, but students will have to take assessments in-person.
Parents can register their students for the online option until Aug. 7. Students who attend online school can still play sports at their school.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 31. Schools have been in soft closure since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan can be accessed online at besd.net.