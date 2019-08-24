OGDEN — The head of Weber State University‘s Hall Global Entrepreneurship Center will add leadership of a nonprofit business development entity to his list of responsibilities.
Brandon Stoddard has been named chief executive officer of Salt Lake City-based VentureCapital.org, which helps mentor entrepreneurs and foster business development. He’ll retain his duties at Weber State, and the dual roles “will offer more opportunities for WSU entrepreneurship students who want experience with business start-ups,” said a press release from the university.
VentureCapital.org aids entrepreneurs in starting businesses, particularly tech-related firms, and finding money to help fund their plans. Stoddard, whose responsibilities at Weber State include working with would-be entrepreneurs, will take over from the retiring Brad Bertoch, the VCO co-founder and leader for the past 36 years.
Matt Mouritsen, interim dean of the Goddard School of Business and Economics, lauded the potential he sees with Stoddard in the two positions. The Hall Global Entrepreneurship Center, part of the Goddard School of Business and Economics, serves students interested in business and entrepreneurship.
“Having Brandon serve in this dual capacity is a win-win for the community and our students. He brings creativity and innovation to everything he touches. Connecting our entrepreneurship students directly to mentors and investors gives them an incredible advantage,” Mouritsen said.
Stoddard said VentureCapital.org, where he previously served as director of programs, has helped raise nearly $3 billion in venture funding and he sees more potential.
“Despite the state’s hot entrepreneurial economy, Utah still has untapped potential. I look forward to assisting the next generation of high-potential entrepreneurs in Utah, growing student-based businesses at Weber State and giving students a unique opportunity to be part of the local venture community,” he said. He envisions Weber State students working with VentureCapital.org entrepreneurs and getting “real-life, hands-on experience on what it takes to build sustainable ventures and raise growth capital.”