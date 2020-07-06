Blake Moore has won the GOP primary in the closely contested 1st District U.S. House race.
The Associated Press is calling Moore the winner in the four-person contest and the latest batch of vote totals released Monday shows him holding on to his lead, adding slightly to it, even.
"Just going to get geared up for the general campaign," Moore said Monday. He's a management consultant in Salt Lake City with a background in the U.S. foreign service who's making his first bid for public office.
He expressed excitement at the primary victory, noted solid support from around the 1st District as shown by vote totals and cited his "positive, upbeat message" in campaigning. He beats out some more established politicos in winning the primary battle. "I've got a unique background that will add a new perspective to Congress," Moore said.
On the Democratic side, the two contenders were still awaiting more ballots to trickle in before making any sort of final declaration. But Darren Parry maintained a narrow lead over Jamie Cheek with the updated totals Tuesday, 11,528 votes to 11,104, a 50.9%-49.1% split.
"I feel good about where we're at still," said Parry, shying from declaring victory.
Cheek estimates that 1,600 to 1,700 Democratic ballots have yet to be counted and she held out hope that she'd be able to overcome the 424 vote deficit. "We'll see. We're gaining momentum," she said.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, now holds the seat, but he didn't seek reelection to the post. He's finishing his ninth term.
Back on the GOP side, the latest vote count from Utah election officials on Monday showed Moore with 38,825 votes, 30.9% of the total, beating out Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, who had 35,988 votes, 28.7% of the total. That's slightly wider than the 30.9%-28.8% lead Moore held over Stevenson as of totals released last Thursday.
Next came Kerry Gibson, a former Weber County Commissioner and former head of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, with 29,689 votes, 23.6%, and Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt with 21,077 ballots, 16.8%.
Witt said Monday that she had called Moore to offer her congratulations and to offer her help to his candidacy "however I can." Stevenson and Gibson also offered their congratulations.
“I look forward to helping him in any way that I can, and I look forward to working with him to ensure our district continues to thrive and prosper," Gibson said in a statement
Moore, having never run for office and actually living outside the 1st District in Salt Lake City, arguably faced an uphill battle against his GOP competitors. He was the last of the four final Republican contenders to announce his bid.
But he has deep roots in Ogden, where he grew up and which sits within the 1st District. What's more, he was able to beat his competitors in fundraising, thanks in part to donors from the Salt Lake City area.
The first district covers northern Davis County and all of Weber, Box Elder, Cache, Daggett, Duchesne, Morgan, Rich, Summit and Uintah counties.