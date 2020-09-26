OGDEN — If you haven’t yet registered to vote, you have until Oct. 23.
That’s the deadline to turn in registration forms or register online. Still, those who haven’t registered by that deadline may also register on Election Day, Nov. 3, and vote provisionally.
Registering online: To register online, go to voter.utah.gov, a site run by the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office. You’ll need a valid Utah driver’s license to register via the web and you’ll first need to update the information on the card if it is outdated, according to the Weber County Elections Office. The main online registration website has further instructions. If already registered, you may also verify your registration status at that website.
Mail-in, in-person registration: Registration forms are available online at weberelections.com/documents/2020/voter_registration_form520.pdf, at the Weber County Clerk-Auditor’s Office, public libraries or city offices, according to the county elections office. They may be returned by hand or mail to the clerk-auditor’s office at 2380 Washington Blvd., Suite 320, Ogden, UT, 84401. They may also be emailed to register@weberelections.com.
In Davis County, voters may send registration forms to the clerk-auditor’s office at P.O. Box 618, Farmington, UT, 84025. They also may be emailed to clerkauditor@daviscountyutah.gov.
Hope Zitting-Goeckeritz of Voterise, a nonprofit group that encourages registration, recommends that if you fill out the physical form that you include your email and phone number on the form. That will make it easier for election officials to get hold of you if necessary.
Farmers market: Voterise is sponsoring a voter-registration booth each Saturday at Farmers Market Ogden, which goes through Oct. 10. Volunteers on hand can help those wanting to register. The farmers market goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday on 25th Street just west of Washington Boulevard.
Eligibility: To register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Utah for 30 days preceding Election Day, Nov. 3, and at least 18 on or before Election Day. Utah driver’s licenses and identity cards and U.S. passports may be used as identification to register. Other forms of identification in combination may also be used. Details are at voteinfo.utah.gov/voter-id-requirements.
Election Day registration: If you register on Election Day, you will be able to vote provisionally. Then, election workers will determine if you are an eligible voter before counting your ballot. Voterise and Weber County Election Office officials recommend registering by the traditional Oct. 23 deadline.