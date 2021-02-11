OGDEN — Now that some Utah Walmart and Smith's locations have the COVID-19 vaccine — including some outlets in Weber County — those on the priority list for vaccinations have more options.
Vaccinations at the locales started on Thursday, and the expanded ability to get inoculated caused plenty of unbridled happiness, at least among some. "An 89-year-old lady danced for joy because she got her vaccine," said Jaime Montuoro, pharmacy director for Smith's in Utah, describing the response of one woman.
The two stores' pharmacies join the Weber-Morgan Health Department and Community Nursing Services, or CNS, in offering vaccinations in Weber and Morgan counties to the varied priority groups, including those 70 and up, teachers and health care workers. But supplies going to Walmart and Smith's, as with the other providers, are limited, though they're likely to get new shipments from week to week. Smith's received 4,000 doses in all for distribution throughout Utah over the coming week, and while open appointment slots remained as of early Thursday afternoon in Ogden, they may go quick.
According to a statement from Walmart, the location in Riverdale at 4848 S. 900 West is one of 18 store locations statewide offering COVID-19 vaccinations and the only one in Weber County. The Smith's website indicated vaccine was available, as of midday Thursday, at at least one local store location, at 1485 Harrison Blvd. in Ogden. Forty of the 54 locations operated by Smith's were to provide vaccine this week, though the roster may vary from week to week.
The vaccine going to the pharmacies comes via the federal government and aims to back up vaccinations administered by other agencies. Pharmacies in other states are getting vaccine shipments as well.
"The federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. The reimbursement for the administration fee will either be billed to private insurers or be covered by the federal government. The cost of the administration fee will never be passed on to the customer," says the Walmart website.
To sign up for a spot, if they're not all taken, go to walmart.com/cp/1228302 or smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.
Montuoro said the vaccine doses Smith's is receiving will be administered through next Wednesday. By then, she hopes, the pharmacy will get word of another coming shipment and schedule more appointments.
"It is a little bit of a week-to-week picture," Montuoro said. She's not sure the size of the allotment each week, but she hopes it grows as production increases.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department, getting around 5,200 doses a week for now though that number should rise, is helping with vaccinations of those 70 and up, health care workers and first responders. Go to its website, webermorganhealth.org, for more details. CNS is providing vaccinations for teachers and school staffers in Weber and Morgan counties, and more information is on its website, cns-cares.org.
Across Utah, 462,720 total vaccines had been administered, the Utah Department of Health said in a statement Thursday morning — 335,077 first doses and 127,643 second doses. That was 20,244 more than Wednesday. In Weber and Morgan counties, 27,749 first doses had been administered along with 10,323 second doses, or 38,072 in all.
The priority list of those able to get vaccines in Utah is to expand on March 1 to those age 65 through 69 and others 18 or older with certain underlying medical conditions.