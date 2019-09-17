FRUIT HEIGHTS — A wildfire near Fruit Heights in Davis County continued to burn overnight as crews continue to fight the fire into Tuesday.
The fire, named the Francis Fire, is said to have burned 365 acres as of Tuesday morning and is 10% contained, according to Utah Fire Info.
For Tuesday, fire crews will focus on securing fire lines near the lower portion of the fire to prevent flames from threatening structures.
U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday that the fire was likely caused by a lightning strike from several days prior that continued to smolder until high winds kicked up embers.
The blaze, burning near Adams Canyon east of the city, spurred mandatory evacuations Monday evening that were lifted at 10 p.m. in part of northern Fruit Heights, along Oakmont Lane and Mountain Road near Kaysville.
An evacuation center was established at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 900 E. 200 North, Kaysville Police said in a tweet.
Crews will continue to fight the fire throughout the day.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.