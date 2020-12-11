OGDEN — A homeless encampment that had formed along 33rd Street in southern Ogden has been disbanded.
Ogden police, advocates for the homeless and others converged on the encampment Thursday afternoon, prodding those who had been living in tents and other makeshift structures to vacate the location, just outside the Lantern House homeless shelter. The aim going forward is to keep the location clear, and an Ogden police officer was stationed there Friday to aid in the effort, said Mike McBride, communications manager for the City of Ogden.
"We weren't just sending people away. We want them to utilize the Lantern House and get the services they need," McBride said Friday.
Thursday's operation unfolded without incident, he said, and the social workers, homeless advocates and others taking part tried to steer the encampment tenants to services geared to those in need. Around 10 took them up on the offers of help, taking shelter inside the Lantern House, which had 75 vacant beds as of Wednesday night, ahead of Thursday's initiative. "It's not that there's nowhere to go, there is," McBride said.
A press release from the City of Ogden said the encampment had resulted in numerous issues. Police had fielded reports of assaults and theft inside the camp, harassment of the public by those living in the encampment, vandalism of nearby businesses, illegal campfires and more. Weber-Morgan Health Department officials expressed concern about human waste at the site and the statement also warned of the possible spread of COVID-19 among those staying at the crowded site.
"Up to this point, Ogden city has taken a moderated approach during the pandemic. However, the situation has now become untenable," read the press release. The encampment contained around 30 tents according to an informal count in early December and McBride estimates there were 60 or so people there when officials dispersed it on Thursday.
Whatever the case, Thursday's action generated criticism from Malik Dayo, an Ogden advocate for social causes, including police reform. He posted a video to the Facebook page of El Comité Social Justice Movement, an advocacy group he leads, lamenting the removal of the homeless. One part of the video, taken while he and a companion drove around the area where the encampment had been, showed an apparent homeless person crossing a street, pulling her belongings in a wagon and cart.
"Now that the city has forced these unsheltered people from their encampment, they are walking around Ogden aimlessly with their shopping carts and nowhere to go," Dayo said in the post. "It's a very cold night. Before, they had safety in numbers; now, they are weaker because they are by themselves."
The Salt Lake County Health Department cleared a homeless encampment in the Rio Grande area of Salt Lake City on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Officials there had tried to point the homeless to resources available to them, but still, the operation generated some tension and resistance, according to the newspaper.
GARBAGE, DEBRIS, HEALTH RISKS
The Ogden encampment had sat along a stretch of 33rd Street east of Pacific Avenue. Tents and other impromptu shelters sat cluttered in the right-of-way between the street and the sidewalk, with the belongings of those staying at the location, trash and more scattered among it all. McBride said that as of Thursday, it had all been removed and the area remained clear.
Before Thursday, Ogden public works employees had made weekly trips to the area, instructing tenants to move their things so they could clean the area. The homeless would return once the clean-up was done. Such efforts, though, apparently became too much.
"City crews are cleaning garbage and related debris regularly, exposing themselves to health risks as well as an occasional angry camp member," read the city press release. "The presence of police and other city personnel is a constant requirement in the area and city resources are being expended at a rapid rate to deal with this illegal encampment and the related unlawful behaviors."
Some of those living in the encampment told the Standard-Examiner earlier this month that they opted to live there because of the freedom they felt. Others expressed distaste for the rules in Lantern House and concerns about contracting COVID-19 inside the facility. Lantern House actually requires COVID-19 testing of tenants and has implemented other guidelines to guard against the spread of the virus.
McBride said the encampment, a new phenomenon at the location, had been gradually growing in recent weeks and months. Homeless in the Ogden area typically scatter to wooded areas and other lower-visibility locations.
Those living in the encampment had said good Samaritans would regularly pass through, offering food, tents, coats and more. City authorities, though, advise against that and instead recommend that those wanting to help contribute to shelters and other agencies formed to aid the homeless, making sure assistance gets where it's most needed.
"By doing so, distribution is controlled and the goods are more likely to make it to those who may need it most rather than those who are standing there at the time," McBride said.