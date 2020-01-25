With its three ski resorts, Pineview Reservoir and other recreational offerings, the Ogden Valley gets its share of visitors.
That has created a growing supply of nightly rental properties, which, in turn, has led to periodic complaints lodged with local leaders by area residents stemming from some of the visitors’ habits. “It’s parking. It’s noise,” said Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer, who lives in the Huntsville area.
Now, aiming to get a handle on the situation, county leaders have reached out to Ogden Valley residents, trying to pinpoint properties used for nightly rentals to make sure they comply with county ordinances. Owners must have a business license if they use their property as short-term vacation rentals — think Airbnb and VRBO — and it turns out that such rentals aren’t automatically allowed everywhere.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get a handle on how big of a problem we have,” said Charlie Ewert, principal planner in the Weber County Planning Division.
Already, though, the efforts are yielding results.
Late last month, the county sent post cards on the issue to every property owner in the Ogden Valley, where there seem to be more short-term rentals. Depending on the particular zoning, the postcards inform property owners that nightly rentals either are or aren’t allowed where their land sits. Generally, nightly rentals aren’t allowed on property zoned chiefly for single-family homes.
The mailing has prompted 16 property owners to seek business licenses for their short-term rental properties, according to county records. Owners of such properties are required to pay the transient room tax to the state of Utah when they rent their units out, according to Froerer.
The mailing has also led to at least a measure of grumbling by some property owners learning that because of zoning restrictions, they aren’t allowed to have nightly rentals.
Weber County commissioners crafted a statement on the issue for the Standard-Examiner, expressing hope that the efforts foster orderly development in the popular recreation area.
“As the popularity of our beautiful Ogden Valley and these various vacation rentals sites has increased, we have felt it necessary for all Ogden Valley residents to be aware of their specific zoning ordinances, and the processes to work within them,” it reads. “Our hope is that this will encourage better compliance within the county ordinance, protect property owners’ rights and bring our community together as we continue to enjoy this beautiful valley.”
‘PERFECT FOR LARGE GROUPS!!’
Go to Airbnb or VRBO, online marketplaces for vacation rental properties, and there are scores of listings for available units in the Ogden Valley area.
“Beautiful Eden Home — Perfect for large groups!!” reads one.
“Great vacation home for a family or families!” reads another.
The many listings underscore the popularity of the area to visitors. But the flip side can be the revolving door of visitors in some Ogden Valley subdivisions and disruption for permanent residents living near rental properties.
Froerer said he’s heard cases of upwards of 15 or more cars converging on a rental property, apparent guests visiting the short-term renter. Overnight guests can be noisier than long-term residents, said Rick Grover, director of the Weber County Planning Division.
Short-term visitors don’t seem to be an issue elsewhere, hence Weber County officials’ focus in Ogden Valley. “We just don’t get a lot of complaints outside the Ogden Valley,” Ewert said.
Factoring in the popularity of short-term rentals, at least for their owners, is the potential money to be had. The median long-term rental property in the Ogden Valley goes for around $800 or $900 a month, Ewert said, while short-term rentals can fetch $100-$200 a night or more.
Grover is reviewing the county’s regulations governing short-term rentals. Some, Froerer said, would like the county to broaden the zones where such rentals are allowed.