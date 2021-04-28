OGDEN — Ogden's Marshall White Center and the city's Quality Neighborhoods program are both set to get a large chunk of cash.
On Tuesday night, the Ogden City Council approved a measure that will provide $10 million in funding for the downtown community center and the city-run program that strives to revitalize certain neighborhoods in Ogden.
The measure involved extending the Quality Neighborhoods Initiative for the next five years, a move that also includes a requisite $5 million in city funding. The program was first adopted in November 2015 as a way for city officials to coordinate various programs and funding avenues that can be used to revitalize neighborhoods mostly adjacent to Ogden’s downtown area.
Much of the work that has taken place in the program has involved the east-central neighborhood. Immediately east of the city's downtown between approximately 18th and 30th streets and bordered at the east by Harrison Boulevard, the neighborhood has long been one of the city’s most economically distressed and has been a target for redevelopment for years.
Ogden Community Development Manager Ward Ogden said that in the more than five years since Ogden first adopted the program, the city has completed $3.13 million worth of revitalization projects and used another $2.4 million to repay debts associated with the work. The projects undertaken by the city range from the demolition of old, blighted buildings and rehabilitation of single-family homes to the construction of entirely new subdivisions.
As for the Marshall White, the measure allows the city to stockpile $1 million every year for the next five years, which will be put into a reserve fund for the more than 50-year-old downtown community center.
Dedicated in 1968 just west of Washington Boulevard on 28th Street, the Marshall White Center has long served low-income residents of the city with racially and culturally diverse backgrounds. In recent years, the future of the center has become a regular topic of conversation for the Ogden administration and City Council. In March 2018, the facility’s pool closed after officials discovered large cracks in its surface. Initial estimates suggested it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool into working condition again.
In the three years since the pool closed, Marshall White users have regularly asked the city to fix it, but city officials have said the high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility have made the issue less straightforward than it may appear on the surface.
The money for both measures will come from the city's Boyer Business Depot Ogden lease revenue fund, which serves as a steady stream of cash for the city. The city collects lease revenue from tenants operating out of the BDO, splitting the money 50-50 in a public-private partnership with Salt Lake City-based Boyer Group. After expenses, the city takes in about $8 million per year there, a figure that doesn’t include the property tax revenue there.
The council initially reviewed the items two weeks ago but wanted an option to separate the two measures and have separate votes on each individual allocation. But while the council did have to option to vote on the funding scenarios separately, they ultimately chose to pass both in one vote.
Council members Rich Hyer and Luis Lopez voted against the item. Hyer said he has some concerns about the money for the Marshall White because of the still unknown nature of the center. As of now, there are no definitive plans for what the money would be used for and Hyer said he feared the move would create expectations from the community that may never play out.
Be that as it is, several members of the council felt that designating money for the Marshall White is a good idea. As funds accumulate each year, any spending of the money would require additional council approval.
"It does send a message to the community that we are willing to invest in the Marshall White Center in some important way," said Council member Ben Nadolski.
Hyer also said he had some concerns about the Quality Neighborhoods program having too narrow of a focus on areas near Ogden's downtown. Lopez said he has concerns about certain aspects of the program, like city-funded and built homes, not being accessible for people with low incomes.