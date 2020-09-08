WEST HAVEN — A dispute at a convenience store gas pump ended in gunfire and sheriff's deputies arrested a man on four felony charges.
A witness called emergency dispatch to report that a man in a cowboy hat had fired three shots at a vehicle leaving the parking lot at 2550 S. 1900 West on Monday afternoon.
The shooter drove away in a red pickup truck with a trailer, the witness said, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy on Midland Drive soon pulled over a truck and driver matching the description.
The driver, wearing a cowboy hat, complied with commands and was taken into custody, the arrest affidavit said.
The driver, identified as Terry Randolph Nolan, 58, had a Glock handgun in a hip holster and two loaded magazines in a holster on the other hip, the affidavit said.
Deputies said Nolan waived his rights and agreed to answer questions.
Nolan said he was getting fuel when a driver in another vehicle backed into his trailer. He said the damage was minimal so he told the driver not to worry about it.
The driver then pulled back into a parking stall and hit another vehicle, Nolan told deputies.
Nolan said he tried to stop the driver from leaving.
"As the driver drove away from Terry and out toward the road, Terry fired three shots toward the vehicle, which continued to leave," the probable cause statement said.
The other driver was not identified.
Deputies said Nolan picked up his shell casings and left.
Nolan admitted firing the shots, saying he "overreacted," the arrest affidavit said.
Deputies said the incident was recorded by the store's security cameras.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday charged Nolan with three counts of felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a moving vehicle and one count of obstruction of justice.
All charges are third-degree felonies.
Nolan remained held at the Weber County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.