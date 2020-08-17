FARMINGTON — A woman was found dead on Interstate 15 Sunday night after her passenger allegedly stabbed her and she either fell or was pushed from the car, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Oscar Cuevas-Landa, 18, allegedly ran away and was arrested later at Main Street and State streets in Farmington, according to a police probable cause statement.
He was held at the Davis County Jail without bail, on suspicion of first-degree felony murder and second-degree aggravated assault resulting in serious injury.
The name of the woman, who was in her 20s, was not released pending notification of relatives, UHP Lt. Nick Street said Monday.
He said there was no connection on the surface to Cuevas-Landa and the woman, one of the points under investigation.
"We believe the male began stabbing the female and she was either trying to escape and jumped out at freeway speed or the suspect was able to kick her out," Street said.
"We are not sure if it was the stabbing or the fall or a combination of both that was the cause of death," he said.
Witnesses told troopers they saw the northbound vehicle moving erratically at about 9:50 p.m., at one point almost hitting the median barrier. They said they saw what appeared to be a body fall out on the driver's side.
The body was found on the highway's inside lane, the arrest affidavit said.
Street said the man was able to steer the car to the right shoulder about 300 yards beyond where the woman fell to the pavement.
Police said they found Cuevas-Landa without a shirt and one shoe, with blood on his hand, forearm and pants.
He told the officer he was being robbed so he ran.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Cuevas-Landa allegedly told officers he stabbed the victim multiple times, unbuckled her seat belt, reached over her and opened the door and pushed her out, the arrest affidavit said.
Earlier, he had told a Farmington officer who first stopped him that the woman was staring at him, so he stabbed her, according to the document.
Cuevas-Landa said he had taken LSD and smoked marijuana, it said.
A preliminary assessment by a medical examiner found two wounds on the woman's body that appeared to be stabbing injuries, the affidavit said.