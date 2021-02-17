OGDEN — St. Joseph Catholic High girls basketball watched a Monticello buzzer-beater attempt fall short as the No. 14-seeded Jayhawks survived to beat the Buckaroos 40-39 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs Wednesday.
“This is a new year and a new team, but we’ve had some pretty tough losses in the past by one or two points or we go into overtime and lose by one, those kind of nailbiters, so this was one of the first where we came out with a win and it was a really fun game to watch,” SJC coach Kelsey Stireman said.
Sarah Snell led the Jayhawks (7-9) with 21 points and Lexy Bombela scored 11. St. Joseph trailed 33-31 at the start of the fourth quarter after leading 19-16 at halftime.
Snell rebounded a missed shot with a little more than 30 seconds left and the Jayhawks were able to keep the ball until close to the end when Monticello had an inbound situation at half court with 2.1 seconds left.
“To be honest, our defense was what kept us in that game,” Stireman said, adding that she felt it was the best four quarters of defense the team has played all season.
St. Joseph travels to No. 3 Beaver for a second-round game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
JUAN DIEGO 41, OGDEN 37
OGDEN — Juliann Stein had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Ogden lost a tight region game, which was played at Ben Lomond High due to scheduling conflicts.
Caitlin Richardson scored 11 points with six rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (7-11, 4-5 Region 10). Grace Pulley had 18 rebounds, nine on the offensive end.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
2A playoffs, first round: Gunnison 58, Utah Military Academy 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 52, BOX ELDER 51
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Matt Tesch and Carson Jones made layups in the final 30 seconds and Bonneville watched a Box Elder buzzer-beater attempt miss as the Lakers won a back-and-forth region contest.
Tesch led all scorers with 22 points for the Lakers (12-6, 6-3 Region 5), who recently welcomed Jordan Citte back to the lineup after Citte suffered a severe knee injury in football season. Jones added eight points for Bonneville.
Parker Buchanan led Box Elder (3-15, 2-6) with 17 points and Reggie Greer scored 10.
JUAN DIEGO 84, OGDEN 56
OGDEN — Ogden found itself trailing 35-9 after the first quarter of a home loss. Bret VanTassell scored 14 points, Jace Oliverson scored 11 and Brady Warner and Izzy Russell each had 10 for the Tigers (2-16, 0-11 Region 10).
BOUNTIFUL 71, WOODS CROSS 63
BOUNTIFUL — Robert Whaley scored 30 points to lead Bountiful past Woods Cross in a rivalry matchup.
Whaley went 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and also made two 3-pointers as Bountiful (11-11, 5-4 Region 5) went 16 of 19 from the stripe as a team. Henry Smith and Austin Cooper each scored 13 points for Bountiful and Alex Eyring added 11.
Kiegan Phung led Woods Cross (8-10, 1-7) with 18 points, Mason Bendinger scored 13 and Jaxon Smith added 10.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Farmington 63, Viewmont 40
Logan 79, Bear River 65