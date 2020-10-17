Marie Pearce Fowler
January 11, 1936 ~ October 13, 2020
Marie Pearce Fowler passed away peacefully October 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Marie was born January 11, 1936 in Big River, Saskatchewan, Canada to Harold William and Lillian Francis Earish Pearce, but grew up in Kelowna, British Columbia. She graduated from Kelowna High School then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Marie married the love of her life Roger William Fowler on January 26, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. They enjoyed 62 years together.
Marie enjoyed traveling, quilting and camping, but she loved being with family and friends most of all. Her friends became family and family was always first in whatever she did.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and filled many callings including Cub Scouts, Young Women, and Relief Society. Marie was also a member of the Clearfield Literary Guild serving in many positions in the presidency.
Marie is survived by her children, Scott (Vicki) Fowler, Benicia, CA; David (Patty) Fowler, Kaysville, UT; Loren (Cheryl) Fowler, Vancouver, WA; and Karen (Blain) Sherman, Ogden, UT; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Henefer Utah Cemetery.
The family requests that those attending please wear a face mask.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all the nurses, CNAs and staff of Mt. Ogden Health and Rehab and Atlas Health Care for the exceptional care and compassion they had for Marie.
Services will be livestreamed under Marie's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.