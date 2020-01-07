OGDEN — Weber State students who encounter financial difficulties will soon have access to a scholarship that can "catapult" them over those barriers so they can get their degrees.
Inaugurated as the 13th president of Weber State at special ceremonies Tuesday afternoon, Brad Mortensen selected the special event to announce a new $10 million scholarship initiative to the community.
Called 'CATapult, the scholarship initiative aims to help "students who are well on the path to completion but encounter exhaustion and adversity on their climb ... (the scholarship) is designed to provide an energetic burst of upward momentum to our fellow Wildcats," Mortensen said in his inauguration speech.
"Too many Weber State students start down the path of their degree and reach a point where their financial obligations become an insurmountable boulder in the pursuit of their academic summit," Mortensen said.
The exact number of students in this situation is not known, but the ballpark number is significant.
"We do not have specific data on students who leave due to financial shortfalls," said Allison Hess, public relations director for Weber State, in an email. "However, we know we had nearly 1,000 students who were approximately halfway toward their degrees who were short on tuition on fees in fall 2018."
The approximately 1,000 students who were facing financial difficulty in fall 2018 represented about 3.5% of the 28,247 students enrolled at Weber State that semester.
As Weber State's enrollment continues to grow each year, the number of students running into financial difficulties that jeopardize their degree attainment will likely increase.
The university's enrollment currently stands at 29,644 students, Mortensen said in his speech.
If a comparable percentage of students run into financial difficulty this semester as did in fall 2018, the number of students in need would climb from about 1,000 to 1,037 in slightly more than a year's time.
Fundraising has already begun for the scholarship initiative, Hess said, so Weber State will be able to make the first 'CATapult scholarship awards this year. The initiative aims to earn $10 million by July 1, 2020.
Any current Weber State student who is showing progress toward a degree or certificate can be considered for the award, Hess said. The scholarship is flexible so it can provide for a variety of student circumstances.
The scholarship could even exceed tuition and fee amounts if students show financial need for that level of support, Hess said.
Similar scholarship programs are already in existence at Weber State, Mortensen said in his speech. The 'CATapult initiative seeks to expand the support they provide.
The Jack and Barbara Magdiel scholarship has helped 70 students over the course of the past nine years. Of the students supported by the scholarship, 92% have graduated, Mortensen said.
Yandriel Sobrino-Rodriguez, whose story was told during inauguration ceremonies, was one of these scholarship beneficiaries.
Sobrino-Rodriguez immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba with his family as political refugees, he said. He was 11 at the time and did not speak English.
He came to Weber State to study computer science after serving as a U.S. Marine four years and was close to graduation when his GI Bill benefits ran out. He did not qualify for other financial aid because he had earned too many credits.
Receiving the Magdiel scholarship made Sobrino-Rodriguez's graduation and career possible, and he now works as a backend engineer for Utah's My 529 — the education savings plan offered by the state.
With his training, he helps build an online platform that hosts 400,000 education savings plan accounts — using his education to further the education of others.
What might have seemed like minor help made a major difference in his life, Sobrino-Rodriguez said.
"Maybe (scholarship supporters) don't realize how important it is for someone like myself (to) get that little extra push," Sobrino-Rodriguez said. " ... For me, I really appreciate that, and that's something that will always be with me ... so I will be helping those who need help because I know what it feels like, because I've been there. ... I hope that they understand that — that I really appreciate their help."
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Harris Simmons, chair of the Utah State Board of Regents, and former university president and current state Sen. F. Ann Millner also spoke at the event.
Mortensen's inauguration was attended by Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the church's Quorum of Twelve Apostles and Marlin K. Jensen of Hunstville, former general authority in the church and church historian. State legislative leaders and Ogden City leaders were also in attendance.