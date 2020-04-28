OGDEN — As the candidates for the many Utah Senate and House seats serving Weber County come into sharper focus, one thing's clear — it's going to be a relatively light primary season here this cycle.
The state Republican and Democratic parties culminated their conventions last Saturday, narrowing the list of candidates still in the running and determining which contests go to the June 30 primary. Turns out there will be primaries for just two state or county posts serving Weber County — for the District 19 Utah Senate seat and in the race for Weber County recorder-surveyor.
Higher up the ticket, there will be some notable primary battles — for both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the race for the 1st District U.S. House seat and for the Republican nomination in the Utah gubernatorial contest, among others. Down ticket, though, there's not a lot, and much of the action will have to wait until the Nov. 3 general election.
Here's a look at what to expect this cycle in the races for the Utah Senate and House seats serving Weber County and at the county level:
District 19, Utah Senate: Johnny Ferry of Pleasant View beat John Johnson of North Ogden on Saturday at the Republican convention, 65 votes to 54, a 54.6%-45.4% split. But because neither garnered more than 60% backing, they'll face off in the June 30 primary to decide who gets on the Nov. 3 ballot. The winner will face Democrat Katy Owens of Summit County on Nov. 3.
The seat is now held by Sen. Allen Christensen, a North Ogden Republican, but he's not seeking reelection. District 19 covers parts of northern Ogden, North Ogden, Pleasant View and Harrisville, extending into Morgan and Summit counties
Weber County recorder-surveyor: James Couts bested incumbent Leann Kilts 285-229 in voting for the recorder-surveyor post at the Weber County Republican Party convention on April 18. That's a 55.4%-44.6% margin. But because neither garnered more than 60% support, they will face off again on June 30. The winner will face Democrat Samuel Leake.
Beyond those two races, voters here will have to wait until November to make any choices, at least at the county and state levels, if even then.
District 20, Utah Senate: Sen. Gregg Buxton, a Republican from Roy, appears headed to his second term in the post. He was the only Republican seeking the spot at Utah Republican Party convention, securing nomination via acclamation. No Democrats are running for the post.
District 11, Utah House: Rep. Kelly Miles, who lives south of South Ogden, defeated Elizabeth Carlin of Riverdale 34 votes to 10, a 77.3%-22.7% split, earning the Republican nomination last Saturday. In seeking his third term, he'll face Democrat Jason Allen on Nov. 3. Allen unsuccessfully challenged Miles in 2018 as well.
District 12, Utah House: Rep. Mike Schultz of Hooper faced no GOP challenger and was nominated last Saturday by acclamation by his fellow Republicans. He'll face Shawn Ferriola of the United Utah Party on Nov. 3.
District 29, Utah House: Matt Gwynn of Farr West defeated Sharlene Pitman of Pleasant View 48 votes to 18, a 72.7%-27.3% split at Saturday's GOP convention and will be the party nominee. He'll face Democrat Kerry Wayne on Nov. 3. Rep. Lee Perry of Perry, a Republican, now holds the seat, but he's not seeking reelection.
District 10, Utah House: Two GOPers faced off for this post at the April 18 Weber County Republican Party Convention, with Travis Campbell narrowly defeating Lorraine Brown and earning a place on the Nov. 3 ballot. Campbell will face Rep. Lou Shurtliff, a Democrat and the incumbent.
Neither the Republican nor Democratic candidates in three other Utah House races faced competition and go directly to the Nov. 3 ballot.
District 7, Utah House: Republican Ryan Wilcox of Ogden will face Democrat Grant Protzman of North Ogden. Rep. Kyle Andersen, a North Ogden Republican, now holds the District 7 seat but isn't seeking reelection.
District 8, Utah House: Rep. Steve Waldrip, a Republican from the Eden area, faces a challenge from Democrat Oscar Mata of Harrisville.
District 9, Utah House: Rep. Calvin Musselman, a West Haven Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Steve Olsen of Ogden.
At the county level, Weber County Commissioner Jim Harvey will face Democrat Alex McDonald on Nov. 3. Also on Nov. 3, County Treasurer John Bond, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Joshua Pope. County Assessor John Ulibarri, a Republican, faces no challenger in his reelection bid.