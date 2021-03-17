OGDEN — As Ogden City officials continue to navigate the future of the Marshall White Center, they now have a detailed, professional blueprint to help them move forward.
Ogden City Public Services Director Jay Lowder said the city hired Salt Lake City-based VCBO Architecture to complete an in-depth technical review of the 53-year-old downtown community center's condition.
Dedicated in 1968, the Marshall White Center has long served low-income residents of the city with racially and culturally diverse backgrounds. The future of the center has become a regular topic of conversation for Ogden officials since March 2018, when facility’s pool closed after large cracks were discovered in its surface. Initial estimates suggested it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool into working condition again.
Users have regularly asked the city to find a solution for the center, and more specifically the pool, but high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility somewhere in Ogden have complicated efforts along those lines.
Brent Tippets, principal at VCBO, said the technical report has revealed that the Marshall White needs a significant amount of work in order to continue to serve the Ogden community.
"Truthfully, it has lived a good life and it has seen a great deal of use; it has been well-maintained as well," Tippets said. "But it's also showing some fray around the edges and some challenges. If the facility is to continue in its current state, it will need upgrades and improvements and there will be fairly significant financial outlays to make that happen."
Located on 28th Street, just west of downtown, the Marshall White sits on half a block totaling 5.8 acres. The VCBO report says the physical building, not including any outdoor spaces, is about 37,000 square feet. There are currently just 43 parking stalls at the facility, which Tippets described as "considerably undersized."
Tippets said the center's heating and air conditioning system, its lighting and other mechanical systems are ending their useful lives and would need significant improvements to make the building even reasonably energy efficient. That issue is compounded by the fact that there is little to no insulation in the building. Much of the masonry is cracking and there's a lack of natural daylight. Tippets said the building would also need to a total overhaul to meet current ADA accessibility standards.
As for the pool, Tippets said the outlook is grim.
"I don't know how else to say it, but the pool is in very poor shape," he said. "In our opinion, it's probably lived its life."
Tippets said VCBO has worked to replace pools similar to the Marshall White's, including a pool replacement at Weber State University's Swenson Gym a few years ago. But the Marshall White pool, and its current condition, is a different animal. Tippets said not only is the pool itself seriously damaged, but the walls and roof surrounding it are also in very dire condition. He said the roof is at risk of collapsing during a significant seismic event.
"In this instance, the bones of the pool ... are spent," Tippets said. "There is not a great deal we can do short of totally removing it and replacing it with a new pool."
While some parts of the facility need some serious investment, Tippets said the Marshall White is far from a lost cause. He said the gymnasium is a bright spot and that VCBO has revived similar facilities.
"There's a lot of positives associated with this facility ... and this location," he said. "I don't want to deemphasize that by being frank about the existing condition."