LAYTON - Donald Joseph Deru, 86, passed from this mortal existence on March 3, 2020 after a valiant 22 year battle with cancer. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Albert Joseph Deru and Veda Schumers. On October 10, 1953 he married Elaine Maw. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Don graduated from Ogden High School and attended Harbor Jr. College, Weber State College and the University of Utah. He served in the US Army from 1955 ^ 1957.
Don is best known for his outward mindset. In all that he exemplified, his primary concern was the welfare of others. As a perfect gentleman, he was quick to open a door, offer a chair and was always observant and quick to compliment. Don held a tender place in his heart for those in need: widows and divorcees, the intellectually disabled, the homeless, victims of domestic violence and those who were just down on their luck. Don quietly provided food, clothing and monetary donations to anyone in need, never seeking recognition for the help he was giving, but enjoying the satisfaction of lifting and building others. Many of the organizations he served and led throughout his life were centered on the welfare of others. His personal mantra is: "The only thing money is good for is the good you do with it." Truly, he lived his life in harmony with Matthew 25: 31-40.
A convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Don is beloved by many, serving them as Bishop of the Layton 9th and 3rd Wards, in the Stake Presidency of the Layton, Utah East Stake, home teacher, plus numerous church callings throughout his life. Having grown up in the family restaurant business, he is especially known for his cooking skills while serving dinners at church and community gatherings.
Don is a servant-leader. In all of his leadership positions, he was always found working side by side with members of his congregation or of the community in every assignment he gave. He is particularly skilled at training and teaching others. Many have sought his advice and council in financial, business, marital and spiritual matters^- he always gave freely.
Successful in the insurance business, he served on numerus insurer's councils, in leadership positions and on boards of countless community organizations. Rarely did he turn down the opportunity to serve.
Don's family is first and foremost. Leading by example and word, he taught his sons the core family values of hard work, honesty and integrity. He is especially proud of his family, their accomplishments and in keeping true to the faith.
Don is survived by his wife Elaine and 5 sons: Terry (Seletha), Curt (Denise), Bret (Jodi), Scott (Teresa), Jeff (Pat), 21 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much, also Sisters-in-law Lois Deru and DeLora Fowers. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert L. Deru.
Special thanks to: Dr.'s Glen Biddulph and Grant Holland, aides Katie and Shelby, nurse Andrea and the CNA^s and staff at Fairfield Village for their skilled and compassionate care. Thanks to neighbors Sirena and Joann for their constant help and concern.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Layton Dawson Hollow Ward, 2435 E. Canyon Rim Road (1500 N.), Layton, UT. Friends may visit family Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT.
To honor Don for his caring and compassionate manner, please make a donation to your local homeless shelter, food bank, or your local chapters of the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
