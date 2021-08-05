'You Belong' Mural Unveiling
Ogden has a new mural presented by MarketStar, Ogden Downtown Alliance and artist Cole Eisenhour, titled “You Belong.” The mural, painted on the south side of the MarketStar parking structure on the corner of 25th Street and Kiesel Avenue, celebrates “diversity and inclusivity in downtown Ogden.” A large community unveiling ceremony is planned for this Friday during the First Friday Art Stroll, with remarks from the artist, Kim Bowsher of Ogden Downtown Alliance and MarketStar’s Keith Titus, plus public art projects, local food trucks Scallywagon and Thai Curry Kitchen, and beautiful live music from Ogden’s Cherry Thomas.
Friday, 6 p.m.; 2424 Kiesel Ave.; free; facebook.com/ogdendowntown.
Chali 2na Live Performance and Art Show
Presented by Indie Ogden, hip-hop legend Chali 2na is coming to The Monarch this Friday, presented by Indie Ogden, Rail City Productions and UT Audio. The “Verbal Herman Munster” will be mashing it outside on the Upper Deck, along with a live art show, including Chali’s own art, and local support from Earthworm, Wes Burke and Keilow.
Friday, 7 p.m.; The Monarch Upper Deck, 455 25th St.; $10; facebook.com/indieogden.
'The King's Stroll'
Ogden Contemporary Arts presents Flaming Lips frontman and mixed-media artist Wayne Coyne and his “immersive head trip fantasy experience,” “The King’s Mouth,” at the OCA Center, coinciding with the band’s upcoming Ogden Twilight appearance on Aug. 20. The show opens with “The King’s Stroll” on Friday, a ticketed event during Ogden’s First Friday Art Stroll, at which Coyne will make a special appearance and create and offer live spin art prints. For tickets to “The King’s Stroll” or “The King’s Party” on Aug. 20, visit ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Friday, 4-10 p.m.; OCA Center, 455 25th St.; $15; ogdencontemporaryarts.org.
Open Studio Night + Van Sessions
Now featuring a beer garden, Open Studio Night at The Monarch is the biggest party every first Friday with live music, food, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios. Here’s the complete August lineup:
- Beer garden (and hard seltzers) from UTOG and Roosters Brewing.
- Van Sessions with Morgan Thomas (7 p.m.) and Vincent Draper & The Culls (8 p.m.).
- “Wonky face sketches” live by Jan Moyes.
- “The King’s Stroll” at Ogden Contemporary Arts Center (see ogdencontemporaryarts.org for tickets).
- Barb Crosbie’s “throwing pots” demonstration.
- Sage Art Utah studio opening.
Friday, 6-9 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; Facebook @TheMonarchOgden.
Local Artisan Collective’s August Art Stroll
The Local Artisan Collective is hosting their monthly in-store and online Art Stroll again this Friday during the city’s First Friday Art Stroll. Meet featured artist Rene Venegas from Galleon’s Gold Jewelry, a 16th-generation silversmith who offers beautiful jewelry and silversmith classes. Venegas will do a live demo from 6-6:30 p.m. and Stephanie and Lance Howerton will be showing new lamp pieces, jewelry making and more being built by Our Children’s Earth and other artists throughout the night. Joseph Eilander from The Shark Shack will also do a live demo of wood burning.
Friday, 6-9 p.m.; The Local Artisan Collective, 2371 Kiesel Ave.; free; facebook.com/localartisancollective.
'Into the Woods'
Ogden Musical Theatre’s summer musical is back with “Into the Woods,” directed by Maddie Tarbox, whose vision will bring the Tony award-winning musical to life in a new light for Ogden audiences. Tarbox, along with the cast of around 18-20 local talents — including Nick Morris as The Baker, Kateylnn Ostler as The Baker’s Wife and Demi Jorgensen as The Witch — plus musical director Kenneth Plain and choreographer Marilyn Montgomery, has created an inspired production based on the musical by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine that promises laughter, childlike wonder and perhaps a few tears.
Now through Saturday, Aug. 14; show times vary; Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.; $15-$20; ogdenmusicaltheatre.org.
EAC Summer Art Fair
Stroll by on this Saturday for the huge artist celebration that started last year during the pandemic to support local artists and performers. Every Saturday brings a new array of over 60 artist booths and musicians on two performance stages to the beautiful outdoor grounds of the historic Victorian mansion. There are also art exhibits open inside the Eccles Art Center's Main and Carriage House galleries and hands-on arts projects for kids.
Saturday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.; Eccles Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave.; free; ogden4arts.org.
Monarch Market
Every Saturday afternoon, relax and chill in this cool, pet-friendly escape with shade, misters and ice-cold craft brews just east of the farmers market. This week’s live music on the patio features an amazing lineup of Ogden musicians: Christian Scheller, Nick Garn and Dave Quackenbush. Inside, stroll through creative studios and specialty vendors, including the popsicle bike, Dream Cycle, Puffin Yarnspinners live paintings, Stone Sense wooden earrings, freeze-dried candies, Alan Dee Geddes tarot card readings, free kid crafts and more! There is always something new to experience at the Monarch Market & Beer Garden every Saturday.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (live music until 3 p.m.); The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; themonarchogden.com/monarch-market.
Ogden Bizarre Market
Now with a new beer garden and the Rail City Troopers Music Concerts, Ogden Bizarre Market is the “Sunday Funday” place to be with family and friends. Every Sunday, The Monarch is filled with local artists, crafters, up-cyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits and service providers. Each week, it grows with connections, good energy and “all around Sunday morning magic.”
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Monarch, 455 25th St.; free; facebook.com/indieogden.