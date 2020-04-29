DAVIS COUNTY — Ogden and Weber school districts announced Friday and Monday, respectively, that they would be holding virtual graduations, and now Davis School District has announced it will do the same.
All graduations will be held at 6 p.m. May 26 on social media platforms, according to a district press release shared Wednesday. When the details of the virtual events are finalized, information about how to access them will be shared with graduates and their families, the release says.
Like Weber School District, Davis high schools will be holding senior celebrations over the summer, if permitted under Davis County Health Department public health orders, the release says. Ogden School District has also said summer celebrations are a possibility, according to district spokesperson Jer Bates.
“The (Davis School District) board supports the decision to move forward on producing high-quality virtual graduations that can be accessed by every family and celebrated in a way they see fit in their home. Principals are collaborating with their staffs and student leaders to create an excellent graduation experience even in this unprecedented time,” a statement from the board says, as quoted in a district press release sent Wednesday.
Davis district has released more specifics on the possibilities for their virtual ceremonies than OSD and WSD, though all districts indicate that details of the events have yet to be determined.
According to the Davis release, possibilities for the graduation ceremonies of district high schools include the "presentation of all graduates, including an individual portrait of every student in a cap, gown and other graduation regalia. Those portraits would be part of an individual video segment that would include a personalized statement of gratitude and list of accomplishments or extracurricular activities."
Other possibilities are speeches from student representatives, the school principal and a school board member as well as musical numbers, video highlights and other graduation traditions, the release says.
The district has already communicated information about the steps being taken to plan graduation to parents and students, according to the release, though as previously mentioned, some details are forthcoming.
Northern Utah school districts have elected to hold virtual ceremonies, but that is not the case for all districts in Utah, according to reporting from the Deseret News. Salt Lake City School District's board voted to postpone graduation ceremonies until it was possible to hold in-person events, the outlet reports, while Pleasant Grove High School will hold a "graduation walk" over a four-day period at the end of May.
As part of this walk, graduates can enter the auditorium with their immediate family while the traditional "Pomp and Circumstance" is played and the graduates' names are announced over the sound system, though families must schedule a time to participate, the report says. Graduates will be presented with a diploma cover by the school's principal, and they'll have the opportunity to be photographed, according to the same report.
However, Pleasant Grove's choice is not wholly consistent with Gov. Gary Herbert's request of Utah school districts in a letter sent to them on March 21. This letter was shared with the Standard-Examiner by Weber School District.
“We appreciate your efforts in planning for a virtual format, suspending formal ceremonies until it is deemed safe, or a combination of both,” Herbert says in the letter. “We acknowledge that you are working hard to make these decisions based on community safety, while trying to honor the students in a special way.”
Given this guidance, and the guidance of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, Weber School District officials determined that holding virtual celebrations was the only option for celebrating high school graduations at the traditional time, according to Gina Butters, director of secondary education for the district, and Lane Findlay, district spokesperson.
The district did not convene a formal committee to make the decision, Findlay said. It was made by district administrators at the secondary level and high school administrators, he said, after principals gathered considerable feedback from the community and the district consulted with public health officials.