OGDEN — Schools looking to address student learning losses because of extended school closures will have some support from an institution many have missed over the past few weeks: the Weber County Library System.
Closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public libraries in Weber County will be reopening on May 11, offering access to books and other services during the same business hours the system had before locations closed. These are key resources for families as they try to help children maintain or recoup skills that have become rusty because they’ve spent less time in school.
Every year, when students return from summer break, teachers must work to address “summer slide,” the loss in learning that occurs when students aren’t in school or participating in other educational activities. This fall will present a greater challenge, because students will have been out of school for more than five months by the time they return, rather than the typical three.
Kristin Hadley, dean of Weber State’s Moyes College of Education, says she’s been particularly concerned about families that have access to fewer resources during school closures.
Parents of children who usually receive special education services at school, for example, are spread thin trying to meet needs that would normally be addressed by more than one school support, Hadley said.
Likewise, parents who primarily speak Spanish or another language at home would have difficulty helping their children with assignments that were presented only in English, she said.
When students return to school, Hadley says “it’s absolutely essential that everyone involved in this holds the students harmless. The student can’t be penalized if they were not able to effectively access educational opportunities in this time. Districts have to be very thoughtful about the kinds of supports they provide to help students get up to speed.”
She knows this from experience, having spent more than 20 years teaching elementary school and junior high math. The first part of the 2020-2021 school year may need to be spent assessing where kids are in their learning and reteaching if necessary, she said.
Summer slide affects some groups more than others, hitting minority and low-income communities particularly hard, as well as students who are learning English as a second language. These disparities are likely to be exacerbated by long-term school closures.
While every district in Northern Utah serves students in the groups that will likely be hardest hit, Ogden School District serves a higher proportion. As a result, leaders of the district have already started recruiting community support to address potential learning losses.
Rich Nye, superintendent of the district, presented on the issue to the United Partnership Council — a group of partners representing nonprofits, public entities, businesses and government — at the group’s virtual April meeting, a gathering that’s held every two months.
While firm plans are not yet in place, Nye told the group that the district has discussed possibilities like extending the contracts of some certified teachers so they can continue to provide academic support to students during the summer. This would be funded by money the district will receive through the federal CARES Act, passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ideally, this support would be offered in person when public health restrictions are lifted, Nye said, though the timing of that is uncertain. Offering supports prior to the beginning of the school year is also a possibility, he said, including screening or assessing students to see where they are in their learning.
The district is also considering more extensive recruitment of volunteers, who could provide supports like one-on-one reading with students, he said.
Due to the difficulty of some families in accessing Wi-Fi for online learning, the district suggested offering Wi-Fi to the broader community. Such a project would be complex, potentially encountering legal or legislative issues, Nye said.
“All of our schools are centrally located in the community,” Nye said. “If we were to broadcast a signal for our students, from each of those schools, that (would) essentially cover the whole of Ogden to eliminate this issue.”
Public libraries are a key source of Wi-Fi and computer access for many families, Nye said.
In addition to their role offering internet to the public, libraries can help prevent summer slide.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, reading — especially visits to find new books at local libraries — can keep students from losing the gains they made over the previous school year. This means it’s especially good news for Northern Utah parents and schools that the Weber County Library System will be reopening.
There will be some changes, such as spaced out desks and computers, to enable everyone to practice social distancing, according to Lynnda Wangsgard, the system’s executive director.
Libraries have also moved their regular summer reading programs and other literacy programs online, so they will still be offered this summer, Wangsgard said. The in-person programs can attract large groups, so they’re currently not allowed under public health orders, but staff are prepared to offer the program in person if restrictions on gatherings are lifted, she said.