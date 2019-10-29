SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is seeking applicants to operate medical marijuana pharmacies in the state.
The UDOH will issue licenses to 14 medical cannabis pharmacies, and all proposals will be evaluated based on criteria established in the request for proposals and the Medical Cannabis Act.
Eight of the pharmacies chosen will be eligible to open as early as March 1, 2020, while the remaining pharmacies can open as early as July 1, 2020.
“This is another significant milestone for Utah’s medical cannabis program,” said Rich Oborn, director of the UDOH Center for Medical Cannabis, in a press release. “We have been working closely with potential applicants over the past several months to develop the framework of this RFP, and I expect there will be dozens of interested applicants that submit proposals.”
Ogden City recently approved new zoning and signage ordinances to allow medical marijuana cultivation facilities and pharmacies to set up shop in the city. Layton City is also considering similar ordinance changes.
To ensure patient access, medical cannabis pharmacy licenses will be divided among four geographic regions in the state. No applicant will be permitted to operate more than two total medical cannabis pharmacies. There is no limit on how many proposals an applicant may submit.
Applicants will be required to pay a $2,500 fee for each application they submit. Those who are selected to receive a license will pay an additional annual fee of $50,000 to $69,500 depending on the type of license they receive and the physical location of the pharmacy, UDOH said in the release.
The deadline to submit application is Dec. 2. The winning applications will be announced in late December.