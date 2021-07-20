OGDEN — It's time to start sorting through the candidates, at least for some voters in Weber and Davis counties.
A few campaign signs have been popping up and campaign literature has started appearing in mailboxes. Now comes the next step — voting. Ballots for the five municipal primaries on the ballot across Weber County this election cycle will start getting to voters' mailboxes this week, according to Ryan Cowley, who heads the Weber County Elections Office. Ballots for 15 Davis County primaries are also going out this week.
"They could start going out as early as today," Cowley said Tuesday, and they should arrive by July 27, if not sooner.
A broad range of mayoral seats and city council posts are on the ballot across Utah this cycle.
In Ogden, two races are on the ballot, for the at-large A and District 3 seats on the Ogden City Council. West Haven voters will cut the list of mayoral hopefuls from three to two. In North Ogden, voters will pare back the list of hopefuls for two City Council spots from seven to four. Washington Terrace voters, meantime, will trim the list of candidates for two spots on the City Council there from eight to four.
In Davis County, the primary list is longer. Voters will trim the list of candidates for mayor in Bountiful, Centerville, Clinton, Farmington, South Weber, Syracuse and West Point to two in each locale. They'll also winnow the list of City Council hopefuls in Centerville, Kaysville, Layton, North Salt Lake, Syracuse, Sunset, West Point and Woods Cross.
In Weber County, around 60,000 mail-in ballots in all will be going out, representing less than half the total number of registered voters since primaries are only being held in Ogden, West Haven, North Ogden and Washington Terrace.
As has been the case for many years now, Utah voters will weigh in via mail-in ballots, meant to be sent back to election officials in voters' particular counties. They must be postmarked by Aug. 9, though they may also be dropped off by 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at any of several ballot drop box locations. Typically, more than 90% of Weber County voters mail in their ballots, according to Cowley.
In Weber County, in-person voting for the contingent who like doing it the old-fashioned way is scheduled for Aug. 4, 5, 6 and 9 from noon to 6 p.m. each day at the Weber Center, 2380 Washington Blvd. in Ogden. On Aug. 10, primary election day, the polling place for voters will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Poll workers will issue paper replacement ballots for those who show up for in-person balloting.
In-person voting in Davis County will only take place on Aug. 10 at several locations around the county.
The top vote-getters from primary balloting will make it to the Nov. 2 general election ballot, when voters make their final decisions. Some races with fewer candidates don't require primaries and the hopefuls in those contests will go directly onto November's ballot.
Turnout in an off-election year like 2021, when federal or statewide candidates aren't on the ballot, typically ranges around 40%-50%. Turnout last November, a presidential election year, reached 89.3%, by contrast.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary is July 30.
For more information on Weber County elections, go to weberelections.gov. For more information on Davis County elections, go to daviscountyutah.gov/clerk-auditor/elections. The Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office also runs a website with election information, including information supplied by candidates on their candidacies, at vote.utah.gov.