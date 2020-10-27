OGDEN — Ogden's mayor has been named president of the state organization that watches out for cities and towns.
Earlier this month, Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell was voted president of the Utah League of Cities and Towns, according to ULCT Director of Communications Susan Wood. Ogden City Council member Marcia White was also named to the ULCT's board of directors.
According to it's website, the League was founded in 1907 and advocates for municipal interests in the state of Utah. ULCT is a nonpartisan, interlocal, government cooperative and represents 249 incorporated municipalities across the state. In addition to lobbying for local government concerns at the federal government level and with the Utah State Legislature, the ULCT provides information, training and technical assistance to local officials on municipal issues.
The organization is funded mostly with taxpayer dollars that come in the form of contributions from cities and towns.
"Under the direction of Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, we look forward to working together with League member cities to address the mutual interests of Utah’s cities and towns while addressing the needs of today and those of the future," read a ULCT press release.
Caldwell said he's been a member of the League since he was first elected mayor of Ogden in 2012.
"It's an organization I really believe in," Caldwell said. "Sometimes, our legislature can have a 'one size fits all' mentality. The League helps protect individual cities' right to choose for themselves. What works in Ogden might not work in Provo, and vice versa. It's important that local governments have that ability to determine their own future."
Caldwell said the new position won't provide any direct, tangible advantage to Ogden, but his elevated voice with the League is likely a positive for Junction City.
"I guess any time you have a seat at the head of the table with an organization like that, it's going to help your city," he said.