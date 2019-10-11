May 22, 1939 ~ October 4, 2019
On Friday, October 4, 2019, Carol Andersen Hendry, returned home to her Father in Heaven and reunited with the love of her life Dennis Hendry, which she has missed daily for the past 17+ years.
Carol was the youngest of the family of four born in Preston, Idaho May 22, 1939, to George Ernest Andersen and Marjorie Clark. Her brother Kaye Andersen (Ethel), and two older sisters Colleen Nielsen (Farrell), and Shirley Borden (John). She graduated from Preston High School in 1957, and attended college at Utah State University where her and Dennis'^ love story began.
She was known for her sweet disposition and her love for others. She was a beautiful, sweet, loving, caring, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Grandmother (Granny). She had many talents one of which was a very talented artist, wonderful cook and everyone loved and partook of her knack of making sweets. She held many past jobs including working in the Wellsville Market for many years. She was so personable she would make new friends wherever she went. She was a valiant servant for her Father in Heaven and held many church positions over the years one of her favorites was working in the Logan Temple. She has truly enjoyed volunteering her time working for the Ellen Eccles Theater in Logan. She made many friendships there and it brought her great joy.
Carol and Dennis were married November 25, 1960, they together had three children; Sue Johnson (Lloyd), Rick Hendry (Paula), Holly Hoth (Rusty) which were later sealed together in the Logan Temple as a family. They were married for 42 years before Dennis passed in 2002. Carol has resided in Wellsville for the past 55 years.
Anyone that knew Carol also knew she had constant bragging rights about her six grandchildren which she loved and adored and supported each one of them individually. She told everyone something about each one of them on many occasions. Aly Johnson, Zackary, Hayley and Karley Hendry, RyLee and Hannah Hoth. She attended and loved participating in their lives in a very large capacity. They all love her dearly and were constantly by her side during her passing.
She is survived by her sisters, children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, brother, and husband.
A special thank you to the McKay Dee Hospital ICU staff of whom they gave constant, diligent extraordinary care in her behalf. In lieu of flowers a donation in Carol's name may be made to the Ellen Eccles Theater through the Cache Valley Center for the Arts cachearts.org.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Wellsville Stake Center Chapel 30 South Center St.; Wellsville, UT. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 E. Center St.; Logan, UT and Monday, morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to funeral services. Interment-Wellsville City Cemetery.
