Tammy Drysdale Bergeron
Tammy Drysdale Bergeron passed away March 14, 2021 due to pneumonia while fighting stage 2 breast cancer.
Tammy was born in Ogden, Utah to William R. Drysdale (Rebecca) and Linda Drysdale. Tammy had one older brother, Travis Drysdale who was constantly by Tammy's side to both protect and torment her. They always remained close.
Upon graduating from Bonneville High School in 1992, Tammy moved to California where she met and married Peter Murphy III (divorced) and had a wonderful son, Peter Murphy VI. Tammy later married Jeff Bergeron (deceased) and they had a beautiful daughter, Grace. Pete and Grace are marvelous children and loving siblings who will miss their mother tremendously but will always remember her love and cheerful spirit.
Tammy, along with Peter and Grace spent the last few years of her life with her loving partner and best friend, Jeff Majors, in Gilbert, Arizona. Jeff, who was by her side through her last breath, has been the rock of the family all while quietly mourning the loss of his soul mate.
Tammy had a career in merchandising but her true purpose was to be the bright spot for those in need in both good times and bad. Tammy always remained close with her grade school and high school friends and they, along with her family will miss her.
A small service was held for Tammy in Gilbert Arizona. The family is grateful for all the wishes of support and condolences.