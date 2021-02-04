Sarah Abagulum believes anyone can learn to create beautiful art. Originally from Ogden, Abagulum moved with her family to California and eventually taught at Mission: Renaissance, the world’s largest fine arts institution. Now she’s back, “Bringing a Renaissance to Ogden.”
After teaching elementary education when she first returned to Ogden, Abagulum’s love for art led her to pursue it full time as a career, and the Ninth Muse Academy of Art was born. Through it, she carries on the legacy of local art master Donna Osmond Kearney Bingham, whose watercolor class Abagulum attributes to inspiring her and giving her the skill set to pursue art. Now, she’s doing the same for her students.
Abagulum’s Ninth Muse Academy aims to inspire students of all ages to discover their own unique artistic gifts — “If you can draw a stick figure we can teach you to paint like Rembrandt,” states the Facebook page. The courses, designed for everyone, start with line drawing, then pastels and tones, all individualized according to a student’s own pace. After mastering three stages of line drawing, students can choose watercolor or oil. Ninth Muse Academy also regularly hosts special events like paint nights, live sketch and open studio.
This month, Ninth Muse Academy hosts a special Valentine’s event, “Watercolor Nite and Chocolate,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Couples or friends can sample and hear stories about the best chocolate in the world while making a beautiful art piece to take home.
Ninth Muse classes are held at Abagulum’s studio at The Monarch, 455 25th St. For classes and special events, visit 9thmuse.art or Facebook @artclubogden.