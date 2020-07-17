There must be something in the air this week. In fact, I can smell it. It reeks of politics. I have been asked repeatedly why I don’t address topics of a political nature in my weekly diatribe. Surely, the field of real estate is affected a great deal by the political atmosphere. Why not side up and use this space to rant? Well, I’ll tell you why. Because, my friends, the purpose of my writing here is to entertain and educate. That’s it, and ranting about politics does neither.
One of the first things I was taught upon entering the School of Journalism at the University of Utah was the Journalistic Creed written by Walter Williams in 1914. Granted, it was a while ago, however, these truths should be as relevant today as they were then. In fact, in my own book, “The World of Real Estate According to Jen,” these truths should just as easily be applied to my current profession. As Realtors, we do abide by a code of ethics. I have addressed this before. The Journalistic Creed is almost a simplified version of this. Here is a review:
I believe in the profession of journalism (real estate).
I believe that the public journal (the profession of real estate) is a public trust; that all connected with it are, to the full measure of their responsibility, trustee for the public; that acceptance of a lesser service than the public service is betrayal of this trust.
I believe that clear thinking and clear statement, accuracy and fairness are fundamental to good journalism (Realtors).
I believe that suppression of the news, for any consideration other than the welfare of society, is indefensible (refer to full property condition disclosure; don’t paint over the mold in the basement).
I believe that no one should write (say) as a journalist (Realtor) what he would not say as a gentleman (person — and don’t be a bully); that bribery by one’s own pocketbook is as much to be avoided as bribery by the pocketbook of another (what goes around, comes around); that individual responsibility may not be escaped by pleading another’s instructions or another’s dividends (it’s not all about the money).
I believe that advertising, news and editorial columns (real estate) should alike serve the best interests of readers (clients); that a single standard of helpful truth and cleanness (especially in the home that one is preparing to sell) should prevail for all; that the supreme test of good journalism (a Realtor) is the measure of its public service.
I believe that the journalism (the Realtor) which succeeds best — and best deserves success — fears God and honors Man (again, karma is real); is stoutly independent, unmoved by pride of opinion or greed of power, constructive, tolerant but never careless, self-controlled, patient, always respectful of its readers (clients/colleagues) but always unafraid, is quickly indignant at injustice; is unswayed by the appeal of privilege (fair housing) or the clamor of the mob; seeks to give every man a chance and, as far as law and honest wage and recognition of human brotherhood (society) can make it so, an equal chance; is profoundly patriotic while sincerely promoting international good will and cementing world-comradeship; is a journalism (profession) of humanity, of and for today’s world.
And there you have it. There is my “political” rant. I hope it was both entertaining and educational.