Recently, I had the opportunity to attend the Utah Wonder Women fall conference.
Allow me to answer the obvious question first: The Utah Wonder Women organization is “a coalition of influential women of Utah gathered together to support and champion one another.” In other words, it is a networking community for women leaders in all fields in our state.
Five other high school girls and I had the chance to attend this Oct. 22 event as the guests of Utah State Superintendent Syd Dickson, chosen for our service on the Student Advisory Council to the State Board of Education.
The event we attended was commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote and, come 2020, the 150th anniversary of women voting in Utah. To that end, the keynote speaker was Neylan McBaine, who founded the Better Days 2020 organization in order to spread awareness of the history of women’s suffrage, especially in Utah.
Just wait ... things get even more awesome. The Wonder Women group was invited to hold its conference in the Utah Governor’s Mansion, and believe you me, the mansion is gorgeous! I’ve been in a lot of fancy houses and palaces and castles, but I was really blown away by the décor.
And, to add to the amazingness, we were hosted by First Lady Jeanette Herbert. The other teens on the Student Advisory Council and I were able to talk with her about our experiences and tell her a bit about ourselves, and later on we were recognized in her opening remarks. After a delicious gourmet meal of barbecued king salmon and butternut squash soup, we started in on the talks.
We heard briefly from the First Lady and from some other women leaders in the state, but the main speech was given by McBaine. She spoke about the extensive history of women suffragists in Utah. Emmeline B. Wells, a Utah native, worked hand-in-hand with renowned suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Utahn Martha Hughes Cannon decided to run against her husband, defeated him and became the first female state senator in the United States. Seraf Young, also from Utah, was the first woman in the U.S. to vote.
Considering the amazing political contributions of women in Utah, my fellow teens and I were very appreciative of the new hashtag McBaine proposed: #SuffrageSquad.
We also were treated to a sneak peek of the new women’s memorial that will stand in front of the old city hall near the Utah State Capitol (where Seraf Young first voted), and we were able to hear her vision for a state where the average Utahn knows these basic facts about the history of women’s suffrage.
After the main presentation, each of us on the Student Advisory Council was invited to offer our thoughts as well on women’s rights awareness in Utah. While I won’t open that can of worms in this article, suffice it to say they were very interested to hear our accounts of the prevalence of subconscious bias against women, even in high school.
Once all the lectures had concluded, I was able to meet some of the most influential women in Utah. I met the president of Westminster College, the head chemical engineer for all the Chevron refineries in the state, an Academy Award winner, CEOs, university professors and, of course, the state superintendent.
Although I was almost overloaded with awe, the Wonder Women organizers also had an exhibit of high-end art by women, of women, and they presented several items and documents from women’s rights history. For example, the original 1870 journal of the Utah Legislature in which is recorded the debate and decision to grant women the right to vote was on display.
Attending this event was an incredible experience I am never going to forget. I had the chance to connect with women leaders in Utah. But even more importantly, I was able to learn more about the history of our state and what we can do in the future to empower the rising generation of women.